Carl Madison wasn’t quite ready for a new truck.

The Jackson Township man loved his 2005 Chevy Avalanche, though the truck was rusting out and needed body work.

Despite his wife’s urging to just buy a new vehicle, Madison came up with another idea.

“I always tell the guys, ‘I woke up feeling dangerous,’” Madison laughed.

Madison loves the Cleveland Browns, maybe more than he loves the truck. He’s especially fond of the Color Rush jersey.

The Browns went undefeated last year when they wore the uniforms, which feature brown jerseys with orange letters, numbers and strips. Plus, that’s the color Baker Mayfield was wearing when they made “that remarkable comeback against the New York Jets to win,” Madison said.

So Madison set out to turn the truck into his own Color Rush jersey, with colors as close to authentic as possible.

He contacted the Cleveland Browns head office. They directed him to the marketing department, where employees were more excited about the truck than he was, Madison said.

Marketing gave him the official color codes and instructed Madison to give the codes to Sherwin-Williams, official sponsors of the uniform. There, he encountered another group of excited Browns fans, who were more than happy to give him swatches of the colors.

“I’m thinking, ‘Wow, it’s really great.’ Everybody’s excited. It starts building enthusiasm,” he said.

Madison took the official swatches to Maaco Collison Repair & Auto Painting on Bauer Boulevard in Akron. The shop matched the colors and worked with Madison on the design.

He started the project in February. By May, Madison had a truck that looks brand new.

It’s dark brown with glints of sparkly flakes. It features three orange stripes running from the hood down to the tailgate, to reflect the three stripes on the uniforms’ sleeves. The cabin side has two stripes to mirror the stripes on the pants.

Madison purchased decals from Etsy.com merchant Gina Dorsey.

One decal reps the Cleveland Browns, one the Dawg Pound, and the third Browns Backers. Madison has been a Canton Browns Backer member for years.

The Browns announced this week the Color Rush scheme would be the team’s primary uniform this season. They’ll wear the jerseys to kick off the season Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

“I’m stoked. I am so stoked,” Madison said.

Madison came to the Brown’s fandom a little differently than most. He grew up in Illinois and moved to Canton 20 years ago for his job at Bridgestone Firestone.

Madison recalls playing the NFL Electric Football game, which required you to paint your own players. He always painted the Browns because it was easiest. And Jim Brown was his dad’s favorite player.

Madison, like many fans, has high hopes for this season.

“I’m gonna make a bold prediction. I’m going to predict that not only do they win the division, that they’re in the Super Bowl,” he said. “They have the talent to be in the Super Bowl.”

