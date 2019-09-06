EMPLOYMENT

Dave & Buster's hiring

230 workers at mall site

Dave & Buster’s is looking for 230 employees to staff the entertainment center being developed at Belden Village Mall.

The restaurant, bar and gaming center plans to open on Nov. 4.

Meanwhile, the Giordano’s Chicago-style pizza restaurant at 4370 Belden Village St. NW, across from the mall, already is training employees. The restaurant is set to open next Tuesday.

The company announced it is seeking employees for the center, which will use part of the second floor of the Sears store on the mall’s east end.

Applications can be made online at DaveandBusters.com/careers.

Ohio, LinkedIn team up

on application initiative

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has started a program with LinkedIn meant to make it easier for people receiving unemployment benefits to apply for jobs and track those applications.

By using linkedin.com/unemployment, Ohioans claiming benefits with a LinkedIn account will be able to receive reminder emails about the need to apply for two jobs a week, save their job application history in one place, download a copy of the state’s work search activity form and access resources such as coursework, experts and job listings.

The six-month pilot will determine whether these tools reduce the paperwork burden on those who claim benefits.

More than 200,000 Ohioans apply for unemployment benefits annually. To receive compensation, Ohioans must be able to work, be available for work and be actively looking for work.

U.S. jobless rate stays

same for third month

Hiring by U.S. employers was slower but steady in August, and hourly pay jumped — trends that should sustain the U.S. economy's record-long expansion in the coming months.

The government's jobs report Friday showed that U.S. employers, for now, are still adding jobs at a modest pace. Hiring did slow to 130,000 jobs in August, below the average pace of the past six months.

The unemployment rate stayed at 3.7% for a third straight month, near the lowest level in five decades.

WALL STREET

Little change for stocks

on a mostly quiet day

Major U.S. stock indexes finished little changed Friday after a day of mostly quiet trading capped the S&P 500's second straight weekly gain.

The S&P 500 inched up 2.71 points, or 0.1%, to 2,978.71. The benchmark index gained 1.8% for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.31 points, or 0.3%, to 26,797.46. The Nasdaq wobbled for much of the day, ending with a loss of 13.75 points, or 0.2%, to 8,103.07. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 5.58 points, or 0.4%, to 1,505.17.