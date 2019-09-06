The motorized scooter Odell Beckham Jr. used to zoom through Louisiana State University's campus his freshman year possessed almost as much pizzazz as the new Browns superstar.

Beckham owned a car, but his preferred mode of transport for the daily commute to classes in his hometown of Baton Rouge was the decked-out scooter he received from his father.

It was decorated with decals and equipped with speakers the way one would imagine a scooter belonging to the flashy Beckham would be. Think of it as a forerunner to his orange Browns-themed Rolls-Royce.

"He loved the scooter," Jarvis Landry said.

Beckham and Landry were roommates at LSU who took many of the same courses. So they would routinely hop on the scooter, with Beckham driving and Landry on the back, and make their way to class.

Landry would occasionally borrow the scooter for himself, too. One morning in the fall of 2011, Landry encountered a serious scare on his way to the school's football facility. He lived to tell about it. The scooter? Not so much.

"So I get hit by a bus," Landry said, recalling the accident during an interview with the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com. "Scrape up my entire leg. I was OK. It was the week of the SEC Championship my freshman year. Driving through campus but on one of the main roads on campus, which is normal, and a school bus hit me, and I tipped over, destroyed the scooter.

"I called [Beckham], and I'm like, 'Bro, I'm so sorry.' He's like, 'What's going on?' He was in the middle of sleeping. I'm like, 'I'm sorry. Please forgive me. The scooter is done.' He's like, 'What do you mean?' I was like, 'I got hit by a bus.' I was kind of like heartbroken about it. He was like, 'I'm glad you're alive.' But that's kind of his inside joke to me: 'You still owe me a scooter.'"

Beckham and Landry bonded over the scooter's demise and many more experiences they shared on and off the field as their friendship grew into a brotherhood. Now the wide receivers are creating more memories with each other in Cleveland, where General Manager John Dorsey reunited them in March with a blockbuster trade. If they have it their way, Beckham and Landry will play the best football of their lives in Browns uniforms and ultimately bring the Lombardi Trophy to Northeast Ohio.

Their journey together in Cleveland will soon begin in earnest. The Browns will kick off the 2019 season Sept. 8 at home against the Tennessee Titans.

When Dorsey pulled off an NFL-rocking deal with the New York Giants on March 12 to acquire Beckham, championship expectations were instantly placed on the Browns, who haven't had a winning season since they went 10-6 in 2007 or qualified for the playoffs since 2002. Suddenly, Dorsey had armed budding franchise quarterback Baker Mayfield with one of the league's most talented playmakers and a top-tier receiving tandem.

Coming off a 7-8-1 season in which Mayfield excelled in the last eight games en route to a 5-3 finish and with Dorsey adding other key pieces in free agency -- running back Kareem Hunt and defensive linemen Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson highlight the list -- the Browns became a source of legitimate buzz from coast to coast.

One of the world's most famous athletes, Beckham is the poster boy for the hype.

He and Landry met when they attended a seven-on-seven camp in Alabama as highly touted 16-year-old high school football players from Louisiana. They hit it off, and Beckham drove Landry back to New Orleans after the camp ended. They started discussing where they would go to college. Landry had already been leaning heavily toward LSU. Beckham had told Landry he wanted to attend the University of Miami but eventually wound up committing to LSU instead.

"Since the day we met, we talked about, 'All right, I’m going to the same school as you. Where are we going?'" Beckham said. "He had different offers. I didn’t have all the same offers he did, but we were just like, 'Where are you going? I’m going there.'"

The dream evolved over time. The Giants drafted Beckham 12th overall in 2014. The next day, the Miami Dolphins picked Landry in the second round (63rd overall). Yet they remained close and constantly talked about one day becoming teammates in the NFL.

***

When Landry learned Dorsey had been in pursuit of Beckham on March 12, he talked with Beckham by phone to gauge his friend's feelings about the situation.

"I remember talking to O, not trying to put nothing together, but seeing if the level of seriousness was there for O, because obviously he's a tremendous talent, and I know John -- when he wants someone, if he can move a mountain to get that person, he will move that mountain to get him," Landry said. "I was just kind of feeling him out to see if he was serious, just talking to him. He was in Paris at the time, so our hours were a little different.

"It was just kind of like, 'How do you feel, bro? Are you feeling OK? How are you doing?' Just kind of checking in like we normally do. Nothing really like, 'Hey, I want you to come play here.' But, obviously, I've always told him that, like, 'Hey, I want you. We need to play together.' It wasn't so much on that level. But at the same time, it was like, 'We would love to have you, but if you're ready, if you want it.'

“He didn't really give me a true answer or anything like that. We just kind of finished laughing and talking on the phone. A couple minutes later, it happened."

Coach Freddie Kitchens called Landry to break the news to him. Dorsey and one of his longtime buddy boys, Giants GM Dave Gettleman, agreed to swap Browns 2018 picks in the first (No. 17 overall) and third (No. 95) rounds and strong safety Jabrill Peppers for Beckham.

Landry also talked to Dorsey and Browns wide receivers coach Adam Henry, who had a reunion to celebrate as well. Henry had spent two seasons at LSU with Beckham and Landry and another two seasons as Beckham's position coach with the Giants. Landry, in a state of disbelief, asked Henry over the phone if the Beckham deal was real. Landry couldn't contain his emotions during the conversation.

"Tears of joy," Landry said.

Beckham was just as shocked about the move as anyone, and it took awhile for him to process everything. Landry and Henry were there to listen, and they expect to be instrumental in aiding Beckham's transition throughout his first season with the Browns.

By the time mandatory minicamp arrived in early June, Beckham had become giddy about his change of scenery. Landry was the main reason.

"I’m excited to be back with my brother first and foremost," Beckham said. "It’s still surreal. I sit next to him in a meeting, and I just look over and like I just pat him, tell him I love him, like this is crazy, like I don’t even know how to describe it. The chances of you making it in the NFL are already so slim, and then the chances of you being on the same team [are remote].

“We’ve talked about having a house next to each other, being neighbors, all of that, and now it’s finally here. So I think we’re all excited about the opportunity. I know we’ve got some big plans ahead."

On March 9, 2018, Dorsey traded picks in the fourth and seventh rounds to the Dolphins for Landry. About a month later, Landry signed a five-year, $75.5 million contract extension with the Browns.

One year had passed when Dorsey swung for the fences, and, voila, Beckham became Browns-bound after signing a five-year, $90 million contract extension with the Giants in August 2018.

Landry appeared in his fourth Pro Bowl in January. Beckham made three Pro Bowls before injuries cut each of his past two seasons short.

"His skill set, I would not say that it's unmatched, but it's pretty close," Kitchens said of Beckham. "He's, of course, one of the best players in the National Football League on any given Sunday."

***

If Beckham and Landry help transform the Browns into winners, it wouldn't be the first time they would have successfully changed a culture together. When they arrived at LSU, the Tigers were a dominant defensive team. Beckham and Landry weren't intimidated by their counterparts, though. They asserted themselves as alphas in practices and the locker room, burning defenders, catching passes, throwing blocks and talking trash along the way to ensure their presence would be known.

"We knew it was DBU [defensive back university] -- obviously with the amount of guys that have come through LSU, then went to the NFL and still had success," Landry said. "We understood that, but at the same time, we didn't want to be the little brother anymore. We didn't want to be the position group that had talent but no confidence.

"We kind of just started building our confidence by making plays, letting you know we made the plays, letting you know we weren't scared of you, getting up and getting after you after we'd been knocked down and coming at you again, showing we were tough, showing we could be physical. We were just trying to shape the culture.

“Honestly, in the long run, I think it did something for us because it put something in us that we know how to tap into and get to even to this day."

Behind the scenes, Henry pushed buttons as the ringleader. He had a burning desire for his receivers to perform with attitude.

"Being at LSU, it was a defensive football team, so these guys had to play with a chip on their shoulder to get the respect of their teammates. Nothing else matters," Henry said. "So when a DB was jamming them up, I was like, 'Go back in there and fight. You don't let their guys do that to you because if he can do it to you, he can do it to everybody else.' Because of that, establishing that culture, having the chip on their shoulder, that's just how they are now."

Beckham and Landry played at LSU for three seasons (2011-13). In the final one, Landry was voted by his teammates as the program's most valuable player. Beckham and running back Jeremy Hill shared an outstanding offensive player award. Beckham also claimed the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in the nation. The accolades were the results of not just talent, but hard work.

"That competition level, that became the standard, that became the bar," Landry said. "[When] one of us dropped the ball at practice, the other one made sure we didn't drop a ball. That was the friendly brotherhood competition that made us who we are. It challenged us, and [Beckham is] going to challenge every guy in that [receiving] room, not just me, and vice versa.

"I know for a fact that when we're here and in the building that we don't shy away from holding each other accountable or making sure that the standard is always going to be met and making sure that we're also taking the bar to another level. It's another thing I know, me, personally, I'm excited about."

The edge Beckham and Landry brought to the Tigers' practices is still being talked about by those who were at LSU to bear witness. And Beckham and Landry continue to reminisce about sneaking into the football facility around midnight to practice one-handed catches for hours. Beckham credits Landry for encouraging him to perfect the circus catches that have enhanced Beckham's celebrity profile.

"Their work ethic was incredible," said Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, who held the same title at LSU from 2007-10 and 2013, plus served as its offensive coordinator from 2011-12. "When everybody sees those catches, they act surprised. But they did those in practice every day. I wasn't surprised by those. I've seen those kids make dozens of those catches in practice.

"But what [I was] surprised by was how hard they worked in practice. They were unbelievable. They set a tone that the rest of the team followed at practice every day. They made you better because people want to follow their lead.

"They're diving around at practice or going to block because we were predominantly a run team. We weren't some wide-open, spread team down there, so it wasn't like they got all the balls they probably deserved because of what we did, and they were selfless. They blocked when they were asked to block. They made catches when they were asked to make catches. And they led by example, even when they were young."

Henry, Studrawa and former LSU coach Les Miles are confident Beckham and Landry will be able to co-exist as NFL teammates because of their history. Each of the receivers may need to sacrifice some measure of individual success because of the other's role and for the greater good of the Browns.

"You're looking at competitive friends and guys that want to prove to be the best, show their best and want to compete with anybody on their team and certainly with their old friends, Jarvis with Odell and Odell with Jarvis," said Miles, now the head coach at the University of Kansas. "Adam Henry has handled that room. He has coached those guys, and he'll bring the best out of them. With Baker Mayfield and those two, I think it's an exciting time for Cleveland."

Indeed, Henry will be there every step of the way to remind Beckham and Landry what's most important. He doesn't envision one of them pleading with Mayfield for more targets than the other.

"They're competitive, but they're brothers," Henry said. "They're going to try to make each other better. You would see at times at LSU Odell's blowing the top off [the defense] and Jarvis is underneath catching a touchdown, and they're pointing at each other, talking about, 'Thank you.'"

***

One of Henry's favorite memories at LSU is the teamwork Beckham and Landry displayed as juniors in 2013 against Georgia, albeit a 44-41 loss for the Tigers. Landry had 10 catches for 156 yards and a touchdown. Beckham grabbed six passes for 118 yards. They also helped create opportunities for lesser-known teammate Kadron Boone, who caught two passes, touchdowns of 48 and 4 yards. Those were two of Boone's seven receptions and his only two touchdowns that season.

"They were rolling to Odell, and Jarvis said, 'Listen, they're going to roll coverage, so we're going to put you on one side, Kadron Boone, it's your job to beat this corner,'" Henry said. "He scored two touchdowns quick, and they were happy for Kadron, and then it opened the floodgates for us. It was basically who had the ball last who won the game."

Nearly two months later, another memorable moment unfolded in LSU's 34-10 win over Texas A&M. Landry entered the game 28 yards shy of joining Beckham on the 1,000-yard receiving plateau for the season. Facing second-and-8 at the Texas A&M 40-yard line late in the second quarter, Landry grabbed his throat as if he were giving the choking sign, a la Reggie Miller against the New York Knicks. LSU's offense named a play after Miller, and Landry hoped it would be called in that situation.

"It's seven-18-Z-wheel out of regular," Henry explained. "... Reggie Miller -- we're going for the throat."

Landry got his wish. He ran a wheel route and was wide open when he caught a pass from quarterback Zach Mettenberger just inside the 15. Landry then put a move on a defender and fell into the end zone as he was being tackled. With the 40-yard touchdown, Landry and Beckham became the first set of receivers in LSU history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in the same season.

They embraced in the end zone, and Landry cherishes a photograph of the scene.

"We got to a spot on the field, where we kept saying all week, 'When we get on this spot on the field, Texas A&M likes to do this coverage and this play,'" Landry said. "We got to the field and we ran a play or two, and I'm like, 'Yo, call the Reggie Miller play,' and we called it, and I scored.

"[The touchdown celebration yielded] one of my favorite pictures of me and Odell. We were kind of like head to head. We've both got our hands on each other's head, and we're kind of just taking it all in, just the experience, just our time being at LSU, understanding this is one of our last games at the stadium, that the transition is about to be made, and that we really did the LSU thing the way that we talked about when we were kids. It was a surreal moment. That picture is one of my favorite pictures of all time."

Landry finished the season with 77 catches for 1,193 yards and 10 touchdowns. Beckham posted 59 receptions for 1,152 yards and eight touchdowns. They publicly acknowledged their statistics probably wouldn't be the same without each of them complementing and pushing the other.

"Jarvis can work the underneath and go over the top if you sit on him," Henry said. "Odell is a guy who can move spots also. Odell is faster, of course, but they're both tough. They're tough wideouts, and they like to play."

They love to win. They are addicted to it, obsessed with the euphoria it offers. The sense of accomplishment earned with statistical milestones pales in comparison.

Beckham laments never capturing a championship in his life -- in any sport at any level. He and Landry were freshmen at LSU when it fell 21-0 to Alabama in the national title game on Jan. 9, 2012, in New Orleans.

"They're competitors," Studrawa said. "Don't get it twisted. They both want to win. They want to be successful. They want to get their catches, and they want to contribute. But don't misunderstand. They want to win.

"If one was outdoing the other or working harder than the other, it rubbed off. The other guy was going to turn it up a notch or two to compete with him, and that's the best thing for any coach on any team when you have that competition and your players are fighting every day to make each other better in practice and pushing everybody on the team to take it to another level. That's what both of those kids did, and they did it to each other.

"They want to win, and that's the thing that I loved about both those kids. They wanted to win. They wanted theirs -- absolutely. Everybody does, but not before the team and not before winning, and that's the attitude that both those kids had."

However, Beckham arrived in Cleveland with a reputation for being a selfish player. His lack of public support for Giants quarterback Eli Manning and his sideline antics were thoroughly chronicled during his five-season tenure in the Big Apple.

"It’s not something where I had to talk him off the ledge [on the sideline]," Henry said. "It’s just, in his mind, sometimes he gets himself fired up, and he likes that. You have to use that as a positive, not as a negative, because of so many people that are watching you.

"Every move is watched carefully, but as far as him being in control, there’s times on the sidelines I’ve seen him where he was hurt [like] in the Baltimore game, and he shouldn’t have even played. I thought he was out, and he was like, 'No, I can play.' And he took a slant to the house. There’s no way he should’ve played, but he did it."

Henry knows more than most about the sacrifices Beckham has made. He admitted he thinks Beckham gets a bad rap. That belief is shared by many coaches and teammates who practically scoff at the suggestion there could be personality clashes in Cleveland with rookie head coach Kitchens attempting to guide Beckham, Landry and Mayfield to keep their egos in check and work in true harmony.

"Ultimately, the goal at the end of the day is to win each game, regardless of how it's done, who scores the touchdowns, who catches the passes," Landry said. "Is there a sense of pride in there where you want to be the guy that made the plays? Absolutely. I'd be lying if I said there wasn't, but, at the end of the day, I think we have the right group of guys, group of men with the right attitudes, that it will allow us to not fall in the pride trap of who's catching the touchdowns or who's catching the balls."

If Landry is right, his next chapter with Beckham could have the fairy-tale ending Dorsey hoped would be written when he masterminded their reunion.