Now buildings are being named after LeBron James.

The Akron-born basketball star now has a building named after him at the sprawling Nike headquarters in Oregon.

Nike's Advanced Innovation team will work in the the LeBron James Building starting in 2020.

"Man this is so surreal! When I got the call this was happening I couldn’t believe it! I was literally shedding tears," James wrote Thursday on Facebook. "You guys know where I come from but if you don’t I come from the inner city projects, single mother, only child, and statistics would suggest I would never EVER make it out let alone be alive still to tell you about it. Now I’ll have my own building at the Nike Head World Quarters where my family and I legacy will live on forever."

The building will be home to Nike's Sport Research Lab, increasing the team's work space five times over. The building will include a 200-meter track, a 100-meter straightaway, an artificial turf training pitch, a 500-foot ramp that simulates a hill and a NBA-size basketball court.

"Like WHAT?!?!? THIS IS BEYOND CRAZY‼" James wrote on Facebook. "I wanna thank Nike once again for taking a chance on a 18-year-old kid from Akron, OH. I’m proud to be #SwooshLifeForLife."

James signed with Nike in 2003 as he was coming out St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. In 2015 he signed a lifetime deal with the shoe giant believed to be worth more than $1 billion.

Nike also has buildings named for tennis star Serena Williams, Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and track-and-field athlete Sebastian Coe.