It’s time for the reopening of the southbound lanes and the closing of the northbound lanes of the busy Akron stretch of highway known as the Kenmore Leg.

The Kenmore Leg — which cuts through Akron's Kenmore neighborhood — is the section of Interstate 76 that runs between Interstate 77 and Interstate 277.

• The southbound lanes, which have been closed for bridge repairs since late July, will reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday.

• The northbound lanes, which also are closing for bridge repairs, will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Monday and continuing through sometime in late October.

The Ohio Department of Transportation, which is overseeing the work, announced that the lanes on both sides of the Kenmore Leg would be closed for extended periods of time earlier this year.

Four ramps will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Monday and continuing through late October for the bridge work on the Kenmore Leg’s northbound side.

Here are the ramps that will be closed:

• The ramp from I-76/US Route 224 eastbound to I-76/Kenmore Leg northbound.

The detour will be I-277 eastbound to I-77 northbound.

• The ramp from I-277/US Route 224 westbound to I-76/Kenmore Leg northbound. The detour will be I-76/US 224 westbound to SR 21 northbound.

• The ramp from Waterloo Road to I-277 westbound. The detour will be Waterloo Road to Main Street to I-277 westbound.

• The ramp from Kenmore Boulevard to I-76/Kenmore Leg northbound. The detour will be Kenmore Boulevard to state Route 93 (Manchester Road) south to I-277.

Last month, two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on the section of the Kenmore Leg that is reopening Saturday.

Billy Hupp III, 41, of Akron, and Felicia Hammond, 32, of Akron, died Aug. 12. after their Harley-Davidson Road Glide struck an excavator parked on the highway. Their bodies were there when construction crews returned to work after the weekend. Akron police said at the time that the crash likely occurred sometime after midnight Aug. 12.

Entrance ramps to that stretch of highway have been blocked by orange barrels and barricades that say "road closed" since the beginning of the construction work.

Authorities have said it's unclear why Hupp and Hammond were driving on the closed highway.

The construction work is part of a $25.5 million project — scheduled to be completed in 2022 — that includes widening a less than half-mile stretch of I-76 from Central Avenue in Barberton to just west of the Kenmore Leg’s southern end.

Also part of the project is permanently closing the I–76 ramps at Wooster Road and installing a new interchange at State Street/Romig Road.

This is near where Amazon is planning to build a fulfillment center at the former Rolling Acres Mall site on the southwestern edge of Akron.

Access roads will allow motorists exiting the highway at State Street to easily get to Wooster Road.

