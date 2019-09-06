Akron police seized a kilogram of cocaine during a traffic stop Thursday at Portage Path and Norway Drive in West Akron, and the ensuing investigation led to the confiscation of $164,000 in cash.

The stop about 8:30 p.m. arose from an investigation by the Akron Police Anti-Violence Bureau.

According to police reports, detectives found a sealed package containing the drug during the stop.

Detectives then executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Mercer Avenue and two search warrants in the 900 block of Lawton Street.

At one of the Lawton Street locations, detectives seized the cash.

Capt. David Laughlin, public information officer with the Akron Police Department, called the drug-and-cash sting “significant.”

Alejandro Zambrano Fernandez, 33, of Mercer Avenue, and Jose Perez Fernandez, 22, of Juneau Avenue, were charged with trafficking in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

“Taking a large quantity of drugs off the street and taking two drug dealers off the street does nothing but enhance the quality of life for our citizens,” Laughlin said Friday.

He said detectives estimated the street value of the seized cocaine at $35,000 to $40,000.

The arrests could help close a line of cocaine distribution in the city, he said.

