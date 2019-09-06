Halloween is creeping upon us.

The ghosts and ghouls will rise from the dead Friday as a handful of Akron-area haunted houses and attractions — and Cedar Point's popular Halloweekends — open for business.

The early start — most haunted houses will open the following weekend — is for just one night of fun to mark the super superstitious Friday the 13th.

Akron's legendary Haunted Schoolhouse will be open on Friday for a special glowstick tour.

The Triplett Boulevard haunt will officially open for the Halloween season Sept. 21, when the schoolhouse and laboratory will welcome guests. The Friday special event runs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and tickets are $20.

Cedar Point also is opening its haunts on Friday as its Halloweekends pumpkin and monster filled weekend celebrations kick off.

The Sandusky park is offering a revamped CornStalkers 2.0: Revenge of the Pumpkin Heads walk through nighttime attraction along with some new shows, including one featuring the Midnight Syndicate. The gate price at Cedar Point is $76 but there are a variety of discounts at cedarpoint.com.

The Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse in Medina County will be open Friday for those lucky or unlucky enough to buy a $30 ticket ahead of time online at slaughterhousepremiere.ticketleap.com.

The ticketed event will feature an appearance by the internet-famous group of Cleveland and Akron musicians and artists known as the Slashstreet Boys.

Haunt owner Vaughn Lekan said it was a real coup to land the slasher flick parody band, whose videos have tracked millions of views online.

The haunted house will start its regular season Sept. 21, when visitors will get to once again visit Grandpa Karver and his maniacal family and workers inside and outside of the slaughterhouse that is serving up more than your typical Grade A meats.

As it opens for its third season, Lekan said, guests will get to explore more of the inside of the industrial building that once was a working slaughterhouse. They also have to traipse through more woods to get back to their cars.

"Guests are starting to catch on with the story line," he said. "This is like a movie. I've tried to create something that has a life of its own.

"This is almost like a movie meets a haunted house."

Things are a bit more spooky at the Forest of Screams in Medina County's Granger Township.

Owner Rodney Geffert said they are excited to open Friday to finally let thrill-seekers check out the new 15-foot-tall pumpkin creature that will welcome guests.

Geffert said he expects this will be a popular stop for selfies once the regular season begins Sept. 20. The cost will be $28 at the door.

The haunted attractions on state Route 18 also have added new scenes along the one-mile long haunted hay ride and changed things up on the quarter-mile Night Stalker Trail.

Geffert said there are some new animated scares inside of the Mortuary Haunted House.

It is a race to the finish to get everything ready at the Forest of Screams, particularly given the early start this year, Geffert said.

But he wouldn't be a scare master if he didn't take advantage of such a "spooky" day on the calendar.

"This lets us get our feet wet before the big crowds closer to Halloween," he said.

Craig Webb, who is ready to have his bejeebers scared out, can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.