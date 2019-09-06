Throughout the year, Kent State University will commemorate the 50th anniversary of May 4, 1970, when Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire on students.

Here’s a look at the September events:

• National call for poems, ongoing through April 21: The Wick Poetry Center is accepting poetry submissions that resonate with the themes of peace, conflict transformation and student advocacy. The center is accepting submissions in three categories: youth, adult student or adult non-student. Winners will receive cash prizes and trips to Kent State to present their poems. All winners will have their poems set to a musical composition by students in Kent State’s School of Music.

• “Wearing Justice” gallery talk, 2 p.m. Sept. 13 at Kent State University Museum: Five faculty members of Kent’s School of Fashion Design and Merchandising will share their inspiration and process behind their designs for the exhibit that marks the 50th commemoration.

• My Voice: A Global Community Poem, Sept. 15 to May 4: The Wick Poetry Center invites people worldwide to contribute a line or stanza to a global community peace poem titled “My Voice.” The themes of the poem will reflect peace, conflict transformation and advocacy.

• A conversation with Sonia Sanchez, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Kent Student Center Kiva: Sonia Sanchez, a recipient of the Anisfield-Wolf Fellowship, is a poet, playwright, activist and educator. She will discuss and offer her reflections on how poetry student activism, peace and civil rights brings change with an emphasis on the legacy of May 4.

• Poynter KSU media ethics workshop, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 in Franklin Hall: The 15th annual workshop will address media ethics issues and covering activism. The workshop — titled “Act. Action. Activism?” — will feature a keynote address by the print and broadcast journalism teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The Media Ethics Workshop will also feature two sessions on media coverage and activism related to the events at Kent State on May 4, 1970.

• Opening reception for ‘Culture/Counterculture’ exhibition, 5-7 p.m. Sept. 19 in Rockwell Hall: The exhibition looks at fashions of the 1960s and early 1970s with a particular focus on the generation gap during that period. At the time of May 4, 1970, there was a sharp contrast between supporters of the establishment and those opposed – the culture and the counterculture. Kent State’s School of Fashion Design and Merchandising is presenting designs by faculty and students that use fashion to create a dialogue about war and peace, political discourse, conflict resolution and social justice today in the exhibition titled “Wearing Justice: A Tribute to May 4th.”

• Howard Ruffner “Moments of Truth” book launch and signing, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the University Library: Author and photographer Howard Ruffner celebrates the publication of “Moments of Truth: A Photographer’s Experience of Kent State 1970.” Ruffner became a witness and documentarian to the historic events of May 4, 1970. His intensely personal book collects nearly 150 of his photographs, including those that appeared in Life magazine, as well as many never before published.

For more information and the latest updates, visit www.kent.edu/may4kentstate50/event-schedule.