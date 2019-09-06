The Great American Rivalry Series will highlight St. Vincent-St. Mary and Archbishop Hoban high schools as well as Massillon Washington and Canton McKinley among the 100 best high school football rivalries this season.

The series, presented by iHigh Inc. and now in its 16th year, celebrates the passion of high school football.

The Archbishop Hoban Knights on Sept. 27 will host the St. Vincent St. Mary Fighting Irish at the University of Akron's InfoCision Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m. This is its seventh year to be selected as a Great American Rivalry.

The Massillon Tigers will visit the Canton McKinley Bulldogs at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, the 12th time for the game to be featured as part of the rivalry series.

Three other Ohio matchups will be part of the 2019 lineup:

• Cincinnati schools Elder and St. Xavier will be featured Oct. 4 for the first time in the series.

• Columbus-area schools Pickerington Central and Pickerington North will be featured Oct. 18 for the first time in the series.

• Dayton-area rivals Troy and Piqua will be featured Nov. 1 for the 11th time in the series.

The Great American Rivalry Series will recognize an MVP and give a college scholarship to a senior scholar-athlete from each team.

The winning team will receive the Great American Rivalry Series Championship trophy, presented by the United States Marine Corps, the official game sponsor.