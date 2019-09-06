Friday

Sep 6, 2019 at 9:30 PM


1   Fall blooms: The Sunflower Festival at the Ramseyer Farms in Wooster is Saturday. There will be a variety of activities, 6 acres of sunflowers, food and vendors. Tickets are required for admission.

 

2   Artful event: There will be an Art in the Park Festival on Saturday and Sunday at Fred Fuller Park in Kent. Admission and parking is free. 

 

3   Fair opening: The 170th Wayne County Fair opens Saturday in Wooster. There will be farm-related displays, food, rides and entertainment. For more, visit waynecountyfairohio.com.

 

 

 

 