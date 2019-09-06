1 Fall blooms: The Sunflower Festival at the Ramseyer Farms in Wooster is Saturday. There will be a variety of activities, 6 acres of sunflowers, food and vendors. Tickets are required for admission.

2 Artful event: There will be an Art in the Park Festival on Saturday and Sunday at Fred Fuller Park in Kent. Admission and parking is free.

3 Fair opening: The 170th Wayne County Fair opens Saturday in Wooster. There will be farm-related displays, food, rides and entertainment. For more, visit waynecountyfairohio.com.