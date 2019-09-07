MASSILLON — The city will liquidate the remainder of the equipment and furnishings at the former Affinity Medical Center through online auctions.

The first of two online sales begins at noon Sept. 16 and concludes at noon Sept. 23. This auction includes commercial kitchen equipment, commercial maintenance equipment and office furniture and electronics.

The second auction starts Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 6. It will feature medical-related items.

Pete Kiko Jr., apprentice auctioneer, said the items contained in the 350,000-square-foot facility required them to divide the sale into two parts — medical and non-medical items.

"It can be kind of overwhelming," he said. "But we are getting through all of the items."

Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry said the auction is one of the last steps in shutting down the facility and preparing to seek other opportunities for the site.

Officials from the U.S. Veterans Health Administration are interested in putting a VA clinic in the former medical facility.

At Monday's council meeting, the mayor said VA officials continue to work through the process of securing approval for a Massillon clinic. The city, she said, has placed a "firm December deadline" on a decision from the VA.

The city has been maintaining the hospital at minimal operation in anticipation of the VA moving into the space, the mayor said.

In order to prepare for the potential new tenants, the liquidation of the property's items is a must, she said.

Some of the hospital property has been repurposed by city employees, Catazaro-Perry said.

The city saw significant savings when it used hospital leftovers to furnish the newly remodeled Fire Station No. 3 on Wales Road NE, including brand new mattresses for the firefighter sleeping quarters, garbage cans and lockers.

"From each department, the Legends, the Senior Center, everyone took what they needed saving significant dollars," the mayor said.

Auctioneer Peter Kiko Sr. said the online sale was the best option for the city.

"Obviously we can't get a whole crowd of people in there (for a live auction)," he said. "This is really the only way we can tackle it. We set up preview for people to look at the items and then they can go home and bid on the items while in their pajamas."

He called the Affinity auctions among the largest Kiko has participated in because of the immense number of lots being offered.

City employees as well as Kiko representatives have been working for weeks on cataloging and preparing the items to be sold, Kiko said.

Officials believe the sale will draw a number of people, including former employees or their families looking for a piece of nostalgia.

"There are generations of people that worked here," Kiko said. "If they want a desk or a chair. It doesn't matter who or where you are as long as you have the means to pay and pick it up, you're in."

The city wanted to ensure that the community has the opportunity to bid on the items, he said.

The online sale also widens the customer pool, Kiko said. The auctioneers work with Proxibid, a company that helps match buyers with sellers and translate and convert currency.

The auctioneers have been in contact with companies from across North America, including Canada, that specialize in purchasing medical equipment.

Kiko anticipates the medical equipment will be purchased by a company and likely exported to third-world countries.

"A pretty good percentage of it will likely go outside of the United States," he explained. "Here some of the stuff is obsolete, but for others this stuff will be like brand new compared to what they have."

There are six items — including a MRI machine, x-ray machines and a CT scan — that will require additional paperwork to purchase and transport, Kiko said.

Kiko anticipates $300,000 to $700,000 in sales. Some items, he said, will sell for $1 while others can bring in $25,000.

"The bottom line is the city needs to sell these items," Kiko said. "We are going to do the best to get rid of everything and get as much as we can for the city."

The catalog for the first auction is available online at kikoauctions.com. According to the website, items to be sold during the first auction include an electric countertop griddle, turbo air cooler, refrigerators and freezers, stainless steel countertops; commercial washing machines and dryers, floor cleaners, mops and buckets, caution signs, configurable cubicles, nursing stations, lockers, weight machines, safes, standing desks and a 1992 Chevy truck.

"There are a lot of big items in that first sale, especially the kitchen equipment," Kiko said. "That kitchen fed 800 people a day."

Photos of the items are available online.

Kiko said anyone can check out the items without having to register. To make a bid, customers will have to register and provide a credit card number.

Items will go to the highest bidder. Visa, MasterCard or wire transfer will be accepted as payment. A 15% buyer's premium - on top of the price of the item - is included in all purchases. Kiko said the tax helps defray the costs of the online auction.

Shipping is not available. Items must be disassembled, uninstalled and removed by the buyer during schedule pickup time beginning Sept. 25.

A preview for the first auction is 4-7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the site, 875 Eighth St. NE. Those wishing to view the items must bring a valid ID.

A preview for the medical equipment had not yet been announced.