More than 50 breweries — including one from each NFL market — set up Saturday at the concourse at Tom Benson Hall of Fame for the first-ever Pro Football Hall of Fame Craft Beer Fest.

CANTON Stone Brewing is used to being stuck in a little warehouse at most craft beer events, which is not fun, said Ohio territory manager Michael Wojtalik.

But on Saturday night, the Escondido, Calif., brewery got a spot under a tent next to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for an event that was just as much about football as it was beer.

"It's a nice twist," Wojtalik said.

More than 50 breweries — including one from each NFL market — set up Saturday at the concourse at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium for the first-ever Pro Football Hall of Fame Craft Beer Fest.

The festival, hosted by the Hall and Pittsburgh-based Hop Culture Magazine, featured more than 100 beers and attracted 1,300 people.

VIP tickets that included food and a visit with a Hall of Famer sold out weeks ahead of time. And about 20 minutes after the festival opened, the line to get into the stadium stretched from the Symphony Gate to the Zimmermann Symphony Center.

"It's actually going really, really well, so that's good," said Dennis VanFossen, executive manager of events for the Hall.

VanFossen partnered with Kenny Gould, founder of Hop Culture Magazine, to bring the beer fest to Canton.

Gould said the craft beer scene has come a long way in Ohio during the past few years, and the beer fest was a celebration of that.

Plus, he added, "The venue's pretty cool, right?

"To be able to do an event like this at a venue like this is really a once-in-a lifetime experience."

On the stage in the north stands of Benson Stadium, Alyssa Chuckalovchak and her friends congregated around a life-size Connect 4 game while people played cornhole nearby.

All four were dressed in NFL jerseys and were pleased with the beer fest.

"Well, we like beer, and anything football-related," Chuckalovchak said.

"You have the entire United States represented in one place," Lauren Duke said.

On the concourse, Adam and Heather Longwell talked about the tremendous number of choices and how different the event was from others they've attend.

"I'm a craft beer person and this is like heaven for me," Adam said.

Their favorite beer so far had been a raspberry and lemon beer from a Jacksonville, Fla., brewery, but they were waiting in line to try beer from the brewery that had had the longest line since the fest opened (Southern Grist Brewing Company from Nashville).

"Literally, we live across the street, so this was an awesome event," Heather said.

Programming at the stadium, which is part of Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, has been an important goal as the development progresses.

The theme will change, but the craft-beer fest is expected to become a multi-year event.

"It's just a rad time," VanFossen, with the Hall, said.

In addition to football games and Saturday's beer fest, the stadium this year also has been the site of a concert, a roof-top party, an enshrinement, a wine and maker expo, and the finish line for a marathon.

Reach Alison at 330-580-8312 or alison.matas@cantonrep.com.

On Twitter: @amatasREP