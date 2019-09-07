Candidates for the November election in Summit County have one last chance to share their email address to be part of a new Summit County online voter guide.

Invitations will be sent later this week by email to candidates who have shared their emails at Ohio.com/candidates. As of Friday, about 115 of the more than 300 candidates on the ballot had not submitted an email address. Some of those candidates are unopposed, but many are in competitive races.

The public service project is being developed by the Akron Beacon Journal and League of Women Voters chapters in Akron and Hudson. The Knight Foundation is sponsoring the project.

Candidates who supply email addresses will be able to fill out an online questionnaire with basic biographical information and questions that candidates can answer for voters. If candidates do not respond, their entries will be blank.

The guide is scheduled to go live for voters in October when early voting begins. Information also will appear in a print guide in the Beacon Journal in late October.

Questions may be directed to Editor Michael Shearer at 330-996-3750 or mshearer@thebeaconjournal.com