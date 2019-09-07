Monster return: The Monster Truck Throwdown returns to the Medina County Fairgrounds. Sunday's competition will feature Avenger, Overkill Evolution, Over Bored, Miss Over Bored, Axe, Black Stallion, and Ohio's Samson and Screamin Demon. There will be a pit party and a chance to touch a truck. Gates open at noon with the competition at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit www.MedinaMTTSeptember8.Eventbrite.com.

Rare cars: The Molto Bella Auto Show of sophisticated, high-value automobiles returns to Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron. There will be 400 cars on display from Ferraris to Bugattis to McLarens to Maseratis to Vipers. Tickets are $14. Parking is off site with shuttle service from Todaro's Party Center, 1820 Akron-Peninsula Road, and Firestone Community Learning Center at 470 Castle Blvd. For more information, go to stanhywet.org.

Free concert: Organist Colin MacKnight will present a free recital at 5 p.m. during Westminster Presbyterian Church's first "Five at Five" concert of the season. The church is at 1250 W. Exchange St. in Akron. For more information, go to westminsterakron.org.