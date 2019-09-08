Many Americans probably thought the fight over equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people was over. The 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage seemed like the game-over moment. And surveys show few young people support discrimination against LGBTQ people.

How disconcerting, then, to have the nation’s high court once again considering whether it’s legal to fire, refuse public accommodations to or otherwise discriminate against someone solely because he or she is gay or transgender.

And how disappointing, for many Ohioans, to have Attorney General Dave Yost weighing in seemingly on the side of discrimination.

Yost is quick to assert that he has no animus for LGBTQ people, and in truth he has no reputation for bigotry. His concern, he says, is the rule of law. The justices are deciding whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits employers from discriminating on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin or religion, should be understood to also bar discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

To date, most federal cases have concluded that it does not. Yost agrees with that and joined in a friend-of-the-court brief filed by several state attorneys general saying so.

“There’s nothing ambiguous about Title VII,” Yost said. To assert now that it protects LGBTQ people — and that employers can be sued on that basis — would equate to the court changing the law, he said. “The whole idea about the rule of law is that people have to know what the law is so they know how to obey.”

In this view, it’s up to Congress to explicitly ban discrimination against LGBTQ people.

Recently, though, appeals courts in Chicago and New York have ruled differently, finding that Title VII’s ban on sex discrimination implies a ban on sexual-preference and gender-identity discrimination. A judge in New York wrote that “sexual orientation discrimination is motivated, at least in part, by sex and is thus a subset of sex discrimination.”

In the Chicago case, another judge wrote, “Discrimination ‘because of sex’ inherently includes discrimination against employees because of a change in their sex.”

Clearly there’s something to argue about. It’s fair to wonder, assuming Yost does not advocate discrimination, why he didn’t just sit this one out.

“That would be the politically expedient thing to do,” he said. “Nobody has ever written a nasty editorial about the amicus brief you didn’t file.”

Along with his concern for the rule of law, weighing in as he did has its own political value, if you consider President Donald Trump’s demonstrated willingness to discriminate against gay and transgender people and the similar attitudes of many Republican voters in his base.

Ohio politicians of all stripes have a chance to take a stand against bigotry by supporting Senate Bill 11, the “Ohio Fairness Act,” which would add sexual preference and gender identity to the classes protected in the state’s anti-discrimination law. Introduced in February by Sen. Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood, it is at least the seventh attempt by Democrats to extend protection against discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodation.

A federal law or court ruling obviously would provide surer protection, but until either of those happens, the General Assembly should put Ohio on the right side of history.

— Columbus Dispatch editorial board