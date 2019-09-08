Before car lovers from all over the country gathered at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens Sunday for the seventh annual LaMacchina Molto Bella Car Show, In Memory of Mel Todaro, 300 people got a sneak peek Saturday night.

The preview party at Todaro's Party Center included fine dining, silent and live auctions and music provided by The Stingers. The events benefited the Kidney Foundation.

The car show was first envisioned by Mel Todaro, and today his son, Frank Todaro and Dave Nelson co-chair the annual event in his memory. Mary Todaro the matriarch of the Todaro Family said Frank’s love of cars began when he was very young with his collection of matchbox cars. She introduced her nephew Geno Durante who came from California for the event.

Cars were both in and around Todaro’s Party Center, where guests posed for photos with a custom made pedal car from Summit Racing, while Steve and Christina Deibel offered raffle tickets for a chance to win the miniature car.

Angelica and Chase Nelson admired the 2019 MacLaren 600 LT, while other guests admired the 1935 Auburn Speedster Greg Ornazian brought from Michigan for the event.

Col. Andy Starr (USMC Ret) brought his 1965 Riviera Gran Sport, a special car order dealer demo. His 11-year-old daughter, Abby, shared her expertise about the car which was painted in a Cadillac color, “Samoan Bronze." She did a school project about the car, the only one in the country.

Jane Cromer, Tom Duve, Christie Petit, Judy Amato and Kendra St. Charles looked over the vast silent auction, with many car décor items available.

Others spotted in the crowd were Scott and Pattie Peterson, Mike and Carolyn Thompson, Sean Joyce, Mary Jo Rothermel, Bernie Golias, Eric Jones, Bob Kish and Al Grajzl.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Summit County Kidney Foundation. Director Carolyn Henretta thanked sponsors and guests for their support of the annual event.