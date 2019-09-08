CLEVELAND — ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Sunday the Browns were among the teams interested in wide receiver Antonio Brown after the Oakland Raiders granted his request to be released and the New England Patriots agreed to terms with the seven-time Pro Bowler on Saturday.

Brown forced his way out of Pittsburgh in the offseason, with the Steelers trading him to the Raiders in March. But Brown's relationship with the Raiders imploded before he could even reach the regular season with them. They cut him Saturday morning, and by Saturday evening, news of his agreement with the Patriots had broken.

Here's what Mortensen tweeted Sunday about the Browns angle:

"Agent Drew Rosenhaus says there was a 'robust' market for Antonio Brown once Raiders released. A few teams confirmed 'interest' or 'consideration' only to get a sense Saturday morning the Brown and Patriots were a 'fait accompli.' ... Among those teams were the Browns and Seahawks. ... Common theme: Steelers. The Seahawks at Pittsburgh next week. Browns in same AFC North division."

