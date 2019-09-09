Akron Children’s Hospital and Summa Health have expanded on an existing collaboration in the care of infants and now high-risk pregnancies.

Akron Children's physicians are now providing Maternal Fetal Medicine services at Summa Health's Akron City and Barberton campuses.

The new agreement, which began in August, expands on the hospitals’ existing collaboration that includes Akron Children’s operating the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Summa’s Akron City Hospital since 2011.

“We are excited to partner with Akron Children’s yet again, continuing to use the strengths of our hospitals to better serve our community’s mothers and children,” said Dr. Edward M. Ferris, chair of the Summa Health Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and medical director of its Women's Health Institute. “This latest collaboration demonstrates our ongoing pledge to provide the highest level of care.”

As part of this agreement, specialists will be managing high risk-pregnancies at the hospital, reading ultrasounds at the Fetal Evaluation and Testing Unit, providing care in the field of fetal diagnosis, covering high risk patients on labor and delivery, and providing care at the High Risk Obstetrics clinic.

“This partnership is a natural extension of our existing relationship with Summa and the services we provide families in the area,” said Grace Wakulchik, Akron Children’s president and chief executive officer. “We are committed to offering the latest advances in pediatric and maternal care to children close to home.”

This is not the first time Children's physicians have cared for high-risk pregnancies at Summa. Children's physicians historically were contracted to see patients before Summa hired its own doctors, said Ferris. But recently, one of the Summa doctors partially retired and another took a new position out of state.



