Akron police are seeking information on two cases of people being held up at gunpoint, including one involving a shooting in which no one was hit, that were reported over the weekend.

A 24-year old man told Akron police that he was robbed at gunpoint and shot at in the 1000 block of Edmeyer Court, near Arlington Plaza in East Akron, at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man said he was approached by a man who ordered him to the ground and then took his money and phone.

As the man was running from the scene, the reported robber fired a shot, an Akron police report said.

At about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old woman and three of her friends were walking in the area of Tonawanda Avenue and Newton Street in Goodyear Heights, according to another police report.

A man approached them and brandished a handgun. The woman and one of her friends fell to the ground and the two other friends ran from the scene.

The man pulled the woman's purse away from her and fled the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People can also text TIPSCO with tip to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.