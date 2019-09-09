The Akron Public Schools board gave final approval Monday to sell 10 properties, including former school buildings, that went up for auction last month.

Six buyers had already put down deposits to buy all 10 facilities for a total of $638,550. The list of buyers includes ousted Akron city councilman Ernie Tarle and a Bhutanese group that wants to turn the former Bettes Elementary into a community center.

The board unanimously approved with one vote the sale of all 10 properties. The sales will close next month with property transfers occurring by the end of the year, Executive Director of Business Affairs Debra Foulk said.

The money by law has to be put in a capital improvement fund and cannot be used for operational or general fund expenditures.

The highest sale was Bettes at $185,900.

One buyer, Leroy Stowers, who has an Akron address on Canyon Parkway, purchased four buildings: Goodyear Middle, Lawndale Elementary, Smith Elementary and Rankin Elementary, for a total of $184,250.

The board approved the sale to Tarle, who has raised concern at the city for delinquent taxes and poor conditions for the dozens of properties he already owns.

Tarle, who was ousted from the council and ran unsuccessfully for school board in 2015, bid to buy the 117,151-square-foot Goodrich Middle at 700 La Follette St. for $36,300. The property was built in 1930 and was left vacant for nine years. It’s in need of extensive repairs and is worth $5.2 million, according to a county appraisal.

Tarle wants to dedicate the gymnasium to local basketball legend and mentor Jimmie Gooden, who can use it for his training camps and charitable Joe Siegferth Basketball Classic, a tournament that funds scholarships for APS students.

Tarle plans to transfer ownership of the school to his tax-exempt Leap Frog Summer Reading Program.

Thomas Fuller, head of the nonprofit residential builder Alpha Phi Alpha Homes, was the buyer for vacant land at 175 W. Crosier St. at a sale price of $44,000.

Local restaurateur Tony Jaber, who owns several properties across the county, bought an athletic field on North Johns Avenue for $77,000 and the former Hotchkiss Elementary at 33 Dorcas Ave. for $45,100.

The name listed for the purchase of an adult vocational building at 147 Park St. is Robert Mandala, with a listed address of local company ALCO-Chem, which manufactures industrial cleaning products. That sale price is $66,000.

Here is the list of properties and their final sale price, which includes the bid plus 10%:

• Goodyear Middle, 40 N. Martha Ave., $77,000

• Athletic field, North Johns Avenue, $77,000

• Lawndale, 2330 25th St., $44,000

• Smith Elementary, 941 Chester Ave., $44,000

• Vacant land, 175 W. Crosier St., $44,000

• Goodrich Middle, 700 Lafollette St., $36,300

• Hotchkiss Elementary, 33 Dorcas Ave., $45,100

• Bettes Elementary, 1333 Betana Ave., $185,900

• Adult Vocational, 147 Park Ave., $66,000

• Rankin Elementary, 415 Storer Ave., $19,250

