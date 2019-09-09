NEW FRANKLIN — City police found a body in a home in the 4700 block of Manchester Road during a welfare check Friday afternoon and authorities are investigating it as a "suspicious death."

"Foul play is suspected," said Gary Guenther, chief investigator for the medical examiner.

A cause of death has not been determined and the victim has not been identified, he said Monday morning.

Detective Michael Hitchings declined to release many details, including whether the victim was a man or a woman.

"We're investigating a suspicious death," he said. "We are still at the beginning stages."

He said declined to say why authorities believe the death is suspicious.

Police responded to the home around 1 p.m. to conduct a welfare check for a family member when the body was found, he said.