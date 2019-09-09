ONLINE

States investigating

Google's dominance

States investigating Google's market power say that the tech giant's dominance in search will be one of the key areas of focus.

A large group of states led by Texas announced the probe Monday, just days after a separate group of states disclosed an investigation into Facebook's market dominance.

Karl Racine, attorney general for the District of Columbia, says the probe is about Google's potential monopolistic behavior.

Google's search service is often the starting point for millions of people when they go online. Google dwarfs other search competitors and has faced harsh criticism in the past for favoring its own products over competitors at the top of search results.

DELIVERY

UPS expects to fill

100,000 seasonal jobs

UPS said Monday it expects to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers and pay them more to handle the avalanche of packages shipped between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

That's about the same number of people that UPS hired for last year's holiday season. UPS is also counting on automation to keep up with the constant growth in online shopping.

Delivery rival FedEx and major retailers are expected to lay out their plans in the next few weeks. The official unemployment rate is just 3.7%, and the tight job market will make it harder — and more expensive — for those companies to fill seasonal jobs.

Under a new labor contract, UPS pay rates will range from $14 an hour up to $30 an hour for truck drivers.

RECALLS

Fiat Chrysler issues

Ram truck recall

Fiat Chrysler is adding more than 693,000 Ram pickup trucks to a series of recalls to fix tailgates that can open while the trucks are being driven.

The expansion covers certain Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2013 through 2018 model years that have power locking tailgates. Affected 2015 through 2017 trucks have 8-foot beds, and the affected 2013, 2014 and 2018 trucks have beds of other sizes and were built before April 1, 2018.

Fiat Chrysler says it's not aware of any injuries or accidents caused by the problem.

AUTO INDUSTRY

Nissan leader resigns

amid financial scandals

Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa tendered his resignation Monday after acknowledging that he had received dubious income and vowed to pass the leadership of the Japanese automaker to a new generation.

"It would have been better if I had been able to resolve everything first," Saikawa told reporters. He was referring to deteriorating profits at the automaker and questions about Nissan's relationship with alliance partner Renault of France, as well as the unfolding financial scandals that have tarnished the brand.

Saikawa's predecessor, Carlos Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades, is awaiting trial on various financial misconduct allegations. Ghosn says he is innocent.