Any way you slice it, Akron native LeBron James delivers a lot of attention when he takes on a new project in town.

This time, Blaze Pizza released a new commercial Monday on its Twitter account featuring the NBA megastar passing out pizzas in Akron's Highland Square.

James shot the commercial last month for Blaze Pizza, of which he is a part owner.





Ron's back. And he's got a BIG announcement. @KingJames#BlazeBigger#UpgradeTheWayYouPizzapic.twitter.com/DzY7rp9lf0

— Blaze Pizza (@BlazePizza)September 9, 2019

West Market Street was closed to traffic for a few hours during the taping last month, but spectators were able to line one side of the street and look on as James made a few trips up and down the sidewalk in front of Angel Falls Coffee Company.

In the commercial, James, A.K.A "Ron, Blaze Pizza's Valued Employee," strolls through Highland Square passing out pizzas to bystanders, who were part of the filming.

"Thank you, LeBron!" one grateful fan says as she takes the pizza.

"Oh no, I'm Ron," the superstar replies. "I don't know who LeBron is."