School: Springfield High School and Junior High

Residence: Fairview Park

Age: 45

High school alma mater: Columbus South

College: Ohio University for undergrad and the University of Akron for graduate school

Family: My husband Gavin and I have four kids. Ryan is 16 years old and a junior. Abby is 15 years old and a sophomore. Vance is 9 years old and in the fourth grade and Libby is 3 years old and just began preschool.

What subject(s) do you teach (grade level)? I teach high school French and I'm certified to teach technology.

What is the best part of your job? The best part of my job is working with students.

What is the most challenging part of your job? Meeting the needs of every student is definitely the most challenging part of my job.

Is teaching kids the same today as when you first started? Teaching today is very different from when I began 21 years ago. There are new strategies and technologies today which make teaching ever-changing.

Your students would be surprised to know that you … Most students don't realize that I studied Russian and French in college and participated in two study-abroad programs in Russia.

What’s your hidden talent? I grew up playing the piano.

If you weren’t a teacher, what would you be doing? If I weren't a teacher, I would be a nurse.

After a long day at work, what’s the best way to relax? My evenings are best spent watching my children play sports and participate in extracurriculars.