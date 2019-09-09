School: Stow Munroe-Falls High School (Stow-Munroe Falls City School District)

Residence: Tallmadge

Age: 38

High school alma mater: Tallmadge High School

College: Baldwin-Wallace College

Family: Parents, two brothers and sisters-in-law, three nephews

What subjects do you teach (grade level)? World History and Honors World History (grade 10) and AP Human Geography (grades 10-12)

What is the best part of your job? The kids. I am very passionate about history and I love making my students excited about history, too.

What is the most challenging part of your job? Meeting all the needs of all the students. Students have so many obstacles that extend beyond the classroom. When students are willing to open up about those needs, teachers can more easily help them overcome their struggles and obstacles.

Is teaching kids the same today as when you first started? No, we have so much more technology; therefore, we can implement different teaching strategies using the new technology.

Your students would be surprised to know that you … I train and show dogs. I compete with my Belgian Tervuren, Rhea, in conformation, agility, and herding.

What’s your hidden talent? Making gift baskets with handmade bows.

If you weren’t a teacher, what would you be doing? Living and working in London, England. I would love to work at Hampton Court, King Henry VIII's palace, playing the character of one of his six wives.

After a long day at work, what’s the best way to relax? Training my dogs, reading a book or watching a movie or TV.