An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper narrowly avoided injury recently. As the trooper was assisting a driver change a tire, a U-Haul truck driver drove off the road and hit his cruiser. Pieces flew off the cruiser as the trooper leapt over a barrier to safety. Here's the dramatic video of the incident:

JUST RELEASED: Dash-cam footage of trooper’s cruiser being struck. The trooper was changing a tire on a disabled vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike, when a U-haul truck went off the roadway striking his cruiser. Always remember to#moveover for the flashing lights! It's the law!pic.twitter.com/GaAEMAtqVk

— Ohio State Patrol (@OSHP)September 9, 2019

Thankfully, it appears as though no one was injured.