100 Years Ago (1919)



— A post of the American Legion of Honor was fully organized in Sebring with a membership of approximately 50. The charter was received and officers were elected, including James Eardley as post commander, Hal Surles as vice commander, Emmett Barrett as secretary and Harold Weaver as treasurer.



— The terms of a will made April 20, 1914, by Col. Charles C. Weybrecht bequeathed his interest in the Weybrecht homestead to his brothers, B.F. and Andrew as well as his sisters Mary Lamborn, Annie Livingston and Jennie Vitsucum. To his wife, Emily, he bequeathed all of his personal property of whatever character and requested that no appraisal of the estate be made. He also desired that J.T. Weybrecht Sons be reorganized and that his brother Andrew be given five shares of stock. He also bequeathed real estate on South Liberty Avenue to Andrew.



— Alliance Council said that it regretted that the invitations for a soldiers homecoming to be held Sept. 13 had been mailed to only "drafted" soldiers and not to "volunteers." The reason for the slight, it was said is that a Red Cross list of volunteer soldiers had not contained home addresses while the list of draftees from the draft board did. However, council members Penick, Miller and Grubb, elected to represent council on the general committee to organize the event, stated that they had not been informed of meetings except one and had nothing to do with the sending of invitations. Thus, Council passed a resolution absolving itself of any responsibility in regard to the invitations. It was noted, however, that Council had been late in ordering the medals that it planned on giving to every soldier and they may not arrive in time for the homecoming.



— Dr. William O. Skeels, the leading physician in Carroll County for 35 year, died at the age 70 at the Simpson Street home of his son, Ralph W. Skeels, manager of the Bell Telephone Company’s Alliance exchange. Dr. Skeels, who was a classmate of U.S. Sen. Philander C. Knox at Mount Union, was also survived by his wife, Lillian Eckley, daughter of Gen. E.R. Eckley, who for six years was a representative to congress from this district.



75 Years Ago (1944)



— It was reported that Pfc. Marion E. McLaughlin, a member of a tank destroyer battalion, died in England Aug. 20 from wounds received in action in France on Aug. 8. His only brother, Pvt. Wayne B. McLaughlin, was wounded in action the same day Marion received his fatal wounds and was hospitalized in England.



— Staff Sgt. Arthur C. Denney, a resident of the 100 block of West Oxford Street, was a left gunner on the lead plane of American Superfortresses that in the greatest force yet, had overwhelmed Japan’s Manchurian air defenses. On the plane with Denney was Maj. Gen. Curtis E. LeMay, new commander of the 30th bomber command.



— Alliance soldier Sgt. William A. McKee, who had been timekeeper at American Steel and manager of the Allott hardware store, had been appointed to warrant officer junior grade as a technician specialist, signal communications, while serving with the 62nd Signal Battalion in Italy. He had already been decorated with the Good Conduct Ribbon, the American Defense Ribbon for service prior to Pearl Harbor and two Bronze Stars.



— A Silver Star for gallantry in the face of heavy enemy fire had been awarded to Pfc. Denishes F. Warner, 21, who was serving as a tank driver in Europe.



25 Years Ago (1994)



— Todd Johnson, 37, an employee of Babcock & Wilcox Research, was among 132 passengers killed on a USAir Boeing 737-300 that crashed nose first in a wooded area on its approach to Pittsburgh International Airport. Johnson, a 14-year B&W employee who served as a senior marketing specialist, was on his way home from a clean coal technology conference in Chicago. A resident of the 2000 block of Overcrest Street, he was survived by his wife, Anne, and children, Katheryn and Nathaniel.