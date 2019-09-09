NEW FRANKLIN

Officials ID woman found

dead in her home Friday

The Summit County Examiner’s Office has identified a New Franklin woman whose decomposed body was found Friday by city police.

The office said Monday that 87-year-old Donna Melhorn was discovered at her home in the 4700 block of Manchester Road.

After finding Melhorn’s body during a welfare check for a relative, New Franklin police determined that her death was suspicious and called in the Examiner’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist in the investigation.

The Examiner’s Office said a cause of death has not been determined.

New Franklin Police declined to discuss the case Monday, referring to a Friday press release. In the release, police said the body was found in the 4700 block of Manchester Road.

"Foul play is suspected," said Gary Guenther, chief investigator for the medical examiner. AKRON

Police investigate

two armed robberies

Police are seeking information on two cases of people being held up at gunpoint, including one involving a shooting in which no one was hit, that were reported over the weekend.

A 24-year old man told Akron police that he was robbed at gunpoint and shot at in the 1000 block of Edmeyer Court, near Arlington Plaza in East Akron, at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man said he was approached by a man who ordered him to the ground and then took his money and phone.

As the man was running from the scene, the reported robber fired a shot, an Akron police report said.

At about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old woman and three of her friends were walking in the area of Tonawanda Avenue and Newton Street in Goodyear Heights, according to another police report.

A man approached them and brandished a handgun. The woman and one of her friends fell to the ground and the two other friends ran from the scene.

The man pulled the woman's purse away from her and fled the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. Callers can remain anonymous.

GREEN

Drug task force

to hold meeting

The Green Drug Task Force will host a business outreach meeting at 8 a.m. on Sept. 17 at the Central Administration Building on Massillon Road.

Business leaders and human resources managers will be updated by the Green Fire Division on overdoses in the city and what the division is doing to support families impacted by addiction.

The Drug Task Force will share resources that businesses can use to educate and assist employees impacted by addiction.

Mayor Gerard Neugebauer said the task force seeks to educate and bring together individuals who have the resources to help people with addictions.

A tool kit of resources and drug disposal bags will be give to attendees to share with employees.

Human resource managers and business leaders in Green are invited. To register, email klavaco@cityofgreen.org or call 330-896-6602.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Sobriety checkpoints

to be held Friday night

The Summit County OVI Task Force will be conducting sobriety checkpoints across Summit County this Friday, according to OVI public information officer Dan Drummond.

The checkpoints will be held Friday night and early Saturday morning.

CENTERVILLE

Car crashes into indoor

pool, injures swimmer

Police said a car smashed through the window of a health club in the Dayton suburb of Centerville and landed in its swimming pool, injuring one person who was in the water.

Authorities said the person in the pool and the driver were taken to a hospital Monday, but police said their injuries are not serious.

Investigators are not sure yet what caused the crash.

A member of the LA Fitness club told the Dayton Daily News that he came out the fitness center and saw a car in the pool .

KETTERING

Ohio clinic appeals state

court ruling to stay open

An abortion provider has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to reverse a lower court ruling that would force it to close.

The Women's Med Center in Kettering made the request after the top court refused to hear an appeal from the clinic in August.

The state's Department of Health in 2016 ordered the clinic to close because it can't obtain a written patient-transfer agreement from local hospitals. The Dayton Daily News reports the clinic is the Dayton area's only remaining abortion provider.

Clinic supporters said the transfer rules are not medically needed and appear to be politically motivated.



