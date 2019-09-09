Northeast Ohio new vehicle dealers chalked up another positive sales month in August.

Sales in a 21-county region totaled 23,694 last month, up 1% from 23,458 in July, according to the latest figures from the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association.

That means the region had back-to-back monthly increases, driven by light trucks, SUVs and crossover sales.

“We’re very pleased to see stable, solid growth,” Louis A. Vitantonio, GCADA president, said in a news release. “In a market that we predicted would be flat or off by 1 or 2%, dealers across Northern Ohio continue to outperform our expectations. We expect the market to remain steady through the end of the year as underlying market dynamics remain strong.”

New truck, crossover and SUV sales totaled 11,054 in August, up from 10,799 a year ago.

New car sales were 12,640, down slightly from 12,659 a year ago.

New vehicle sales since Jan. 1 total 167,533, down 1.6% from 170,254 for the same eight-month period in 2018.

Used vehicle sales in the region are up 4.1% since Jan. 1 compared to the same period a year ago.

Chevrolet was the regional best-selling brand with 3,387 new vehicles sold, followed by Ford at 3,165, with Toyota third with 2,073 new vehicles sold, one better than fourth-place Honda.

August new and used sales figures for Summit County were not yet available.

July new vehicle sales in Summit County totaled 2,491, up 294, or 13.4% from 2,197 in July 2018, according to the Northeast Ohio Automobile Dealers Association. Used vehicle sales in the county in July totaled 3,650, up 438, or 13.6%, from 3,212 a year ago.