ALLIANCE — With the elegance of a medieval castle, the Purcell Mansion & Gardens is a complex ready to be shared with the public.

At least that’s the desire of the property owner, Steven Okey, who along with his wife, Deborah, have set aside some of their 26-room home as a bed-and-breakfast.

“We have spent 25 years of our lives restoring this big old house,” Okey said. “It is a very special, beautiful place. It is a neat place to share.”

Located at 2700 Fairway Lane, Purcell Mansion sits adjacent to Alliance Country Club in the southeast corner of the city. The property includes a pond and a fountain, gardens, an iron entrance gate, a porte-cochere and three guest suites.

“We have turned down business,” Okey said. “We are booked almost every weekend.”

Okey, a Canton-based attorney, served three terms on Alliance City Council. While the B&B might be thriving for the Okeys, the couple endured two court cases to pursue their dreams of running their business. The city Planning Commission rejected the Okeys’ application for a conditional use permit in 2017. The 13-acre property sits on land zoned for single-family homes.

The couple filed a lawsuit and the Planning Commission decision was overturned in Stark County Common Pleas Court in 2018. Judge Chryssa Hartnett’s ruling stated that city officials provided “no specific grounds” for denying it. Hartnett’s ruling was later upheld by the 5th District Court of Appeals.

In the other lawsuit, also filed in Common Pleas Court, city officials were the plaintiffs maintaining the claim the Okeys were operating a business in violation of the municipal zoning code. That lawsuit wound up with Judge Natalie Haupt.

“It never got to the point where the judge had to make a decision,” Okey said.

A compromise

A deal was reached between the Okeys and city officials that allows the couple to rent up to three suites at the bed-and-breakfast. It also limits the amount of guests to a couple in each suite. However, a third person can visit an occupied suite, but will have a four-hour limit on their stay. City officials expressed concern that the Okeys were operating an event and banquet center.

“If he operates it as a bed-and-breakfast and not as an event center, that is what was agreed upon,” said city Councilman L. Frank Minear, whose third ward includes the Purcell Mansion property. “I am OK with that, the residents are OK with that and the city is OK with that. You can’t host 200 people for a wedding reception.”

“The city administration fought us any way they could,” Okey said. “It was not city government at its best. We are not interested in running a banquet center or an event center.”

Robert Purcell was a young industrialist who had the mansion built. It was completed in 1929. Purcell was vice president and production manager for Alliance Machine Co. An amateur pilot, Purcell died in an airplane crash in 1932 a few days short of his 29th birthday. His widow, Elizabeth Purcell, left the mansion. The next owner was William Lindesmith, who operated Lindesmith Hardware in Alliance.

Steven and Deborah Okey acquired the Purcell Mansion in 1995 from Dr. William Rodman. The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Reasons for denial

Looking back at the city Planning Commission’s decision, member Harry Paidas recalled the reasons for the denial of a conditional use permit.

“There were two issues,” Paidas said. “Was it going to be a bed-and-breakfast or was it going to be a banquet center? The biggest issue with the Planning Commission was the safety factor. The fact is the lane is narrow. You are going to have a lot of traffic out there. The neighbors did come out in force to that hearing. I was pretty sensitive to their thinking.”

But Paidas conceded the Okeys’ plan to operate a bed-and-breakfast could be considered a welcome business in Alliance.

“I think their thinking was noble,” Paidas said. “I don’t think they were trying to get the neighborhood riled.”

Rates for overnight stays at Purcell Mansion range from $219 to $299.

“We have had literally people from all over the country stay here,” Okey said. “We screen everyone who inquires. There is discussion. We want to know when they are planning to arrive. Before they arrive, we have a good opportunity to know who these people are. There are certain common areas that guests are allowed to go.”

