Six Dayton police officers who stopped a shooter last month after he killed nine people were awarded the nation's highest honor for bravery of public safety officials Monday by President Donald Trump.

"Who knew, and who can even understand, how many lives would have been taken if they didn't act so quickly?" early Aug. 4 in the city's Oregon District, Trump said in the East Room of the White House.

"Few people could have done, and would have done, what they did," he said, calling the group "unbelievably exceptional Americans."

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley tweeted, "So proud of our fearless @DaytonPolice. They exemplify #DaytonStrong in so many ways."

But even though Whaley was in Washington, she was not tweeting from inside the White House. The Democratic mayor, who has been harshly criticized by and critical of Trump, was not invited.

Instead, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Attorney General Dave Yost, Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof of Medina, and state Sen. Steve Huffman of Tipp City — all Republicans — were on hand. Ohio GOP Sen. Rob Portman was listed among those expected to attend, but he did not, a spokeswoman said. Gov. Mike DeWine is on a trade mission in Japan.

Whaley also appeared Monday with Democratic U.S. congressional leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, in a demand for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to consider measures on gun violence the House passed in February.

McConnell said he is awaiting an indication of what Trump wants.

The mayor recounted the sites of mass shootings just since February: Gilroy, California; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Dayton; El Paso; Odessa, Texas; and Midland, Texas.

"What's going to happen next week or the week after?" Whaley asked.

She said as she headed for Washington she got a text from the mother of Monica E. Brickhouse, a 39-year-old from Springfield killed in the Dayton shooting, simply saying, "'Go get 'em.' That's how the victims' families feel about this work. That's how the victims who are still trying to get their lives together feel about this work. [They] want us to do something."

Later, Whaley — along with mayors of other cities where mass shootings have occurred, Pittsburgh and Parkland, Florida — took part in a separate news conference in the U.S. Capitol, calling for action on universal background check legislation. That event came during a U.S. Conference of Mayors gathering.

“Last month, Dayton was struck by the kind of violence that no community should ever have to experience," she said. "I am here in Washington because it is time for Majority Leader McConnell and Minority Leader Schumer to pass common-sense, bipartisan gun safety legislation. How many more lives need to be lost before Washington does its job?"

The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor is comparable to the Medal of Honor awarded to military heroes. The Dayton recipients include Dayton police Sgt. William C. Knight, Vincent Carter, David Denlinger, Ryan Nabel, Brian Rolfes and Jeremy Campbell.

Five civilians who acted to prevent further carnage in a mass shooting that killed 22 the previous day in El Paso were given certificates of commendation by the president.

"Our nation is shocked and enraged by these inhuman and sadistic acts of bloodshed," Trump said. "We fail to comprehend how any person could be so warped by malice and contempt. Every heart breaks for the families who lost precious loved ones, and every American grieves for those who were so cruelly taken from us."

The Dayton officers, "without a moment’s hesitation, immediately and courageously engaged the gunman, ending his attack and rescuing countless lives," the president said.

"To each of you, we are in awe of your swift response, sterling professionalism, and rock-solid nerves of steel. On behalf of our entire nation, we thank you for your remarkable and heroic actions in the line of duty."

Attorney General William Barr said, “For the people out in Dayton that night, these officers were the thin blue line between life and death.”

Yost said, “With danger at the door and their community crying out for help, these officers acted swiftly and effectively to stop further loss of life. When in moments of unthinkable danger and chaos, these officers relied on their training and instinct to protect their communities — and we will forever be grateful for these heroes’ actions.”

