WADSWORTH — City Councilman Lee Potts has been indicted by the Medina County grand jury on felony charges of first-degree aggravated burglary and second-degree burglary, police said Monday.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred Feb. 7 at a house at 257 Chestnut St., police said. Alyssa Bierdon was also was indicted on charges of aggravated burglary, burglary and fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing related to the same incident.

Potts and Bierdon were charged Friday and taken to the Medina County Jail. They each have a bond set at $50,000.

Potts, an attorney and former assistant county prosecutor, was appointed as the Ward 3 councilman in August 2017.

Police said the investigation was referred to a special prosecutor with Medina Law Department. Potts was charged with criminal trespass and Bierdon with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct on March 9. After further review of the case, the charges were dismissed and the case was referred to Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson.

Thompson recused himself and requested a special prosecutor from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office be appointed. The special prosecutor presented the case to a Medina County grand jury last week, police said.

Police said in a news release that it would not comment on the case.