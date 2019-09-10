Barberton resident Cecil Carnegie, 46, was sentenced Tuesday to a maximum of five years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in May 2018.

Carnegie met the victim at a bus stop, where the woman appeared to be severely intoxicated.

He later took the woman to a park where he sexually assaulted her as she went in and out of consciousness.

A jury convicted Carnegie of sexual battery, a third degree felony, on Thursday in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield.

The judge determined Carnegie to be a Tier III sex offender. He will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.