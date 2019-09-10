Cleveland Cavaliers and Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Fred McCleod died Monday evening, the team announced.

McLeod was about to being his 14th consecutive season (15th season overall) as the team's television play-by-play announcer. He served in that role starting with the 2006 season. He also served in the same capacity with the Cavs during the 1979-80 season.

The team's announcement said McLeod died suddenly Monday evening.

"One of the most accomplished and respected announcers in the NBA, Fred recently celebrated his 36th season of broadcasting games, having also spent 22 seasons announcing Detroit Pistons games, prior to returning home to join the Cavaliers in 2006," the news release said.

"Fred spent the 1979 MLB baseball season in Cleveland as well, as a TV announcer for the Cleveland Indians. His diverse and extensive sports broadcasting career also included time with the NFL’s Detroit Lions and MLB’s Detroit Tigers."





