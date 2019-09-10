TWINSBURG — Former Mayor Jim Karabec, who led the city from 1987 to 1999 and served as the community's second mayor, has died, the city announced.

The city, in a lengthy post on its Facebook page, credited Mr. Karabec with diversifying the Summit County community's industrial base at a time it was reliant on Chrysler, championed acquiring 900 acres that would become Liberty Park, buying Glen Eagles Golf Course, overseeing the establishment of a full-time fire department and partnering with the school district to build a new high school and joint fitness center.

“Jim will be greatly missed," current Mayor Ted Yates said in a prepared statement. "He was truly committed to the people of Twinsburg, working to improve the city both as an elected official and resident. He was dedicated to the lives of the people of this city, evidenced by his countless contributions and the legacy he built here. We mourn his loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife Mitzi, his family, and all who knew and worked with him.”

Before he became mayor, he developed land and businesses for Developers Diversified. After retiring as mayor, he was active in the Rotary, Twinsburg Public Library and Twinsburg Historical Society.

Funeral arrangements are pending.