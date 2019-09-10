The Cleveland Foundation will shepherd a fund to keep alive the memory of the Medina woman and Walsh University graduate who collapsed and died May 19 while running in the Cleveland Marathon.

It was later determined that Taylor Ceepo, 22, died of cardiomyopathy.

“The friendships Taylor made through high school, college and her soccer club were priceless to her, and Taylor’s smile and upbeat personality brought love and joy to everyone's life that she touched,” said Jackie Ceepo, Taylor’s mother, in a prepared statement Tuesday. “Our hope is to keep Taylor’s memory alive through the creation of the memorial fund, and we’re grateful to everyone who has already contributed.”

Ceepo graduated in April from the North Canton university with a bachelor’s degree in biology with a double minor in chemistry and psychology. She planned to attend medical school.

An active soccer player, she played more than 10 years with the Internationals Soccer Club, was a four-year varsity starter at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron where she graduated in 2015 and played four years of varsity soccer at Walsh.

“Taylor was extremely family oriented and loved spending time with her parents, sister (Isabella), grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins and especially enjoyed the holidays and family vacations,” said Alan Ceepo, her father. “While we feel Taylor’s absence every day, we believe this is a meaningful way to extend her legacy.”

Those wishing to donate to the Taylor Paige Ceepo Memorial Fund can visit clevelandfoundation.org/Taylor or mail a check to Taylor Paige Ceepo Memorial Fund at the Cleveland Foundation, 1422 Euclid Ave., Suite 1300, Cleveland, OH 44115.

Fundraisers for the fund are planned for Sept. 28 at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Stadium, 15 N. Maple St., in Akron, at a soccer doubleheader vs. Hoban and on Oct. 5 at the Walsh University Women’s Soccer team's match against Lake Erie College at Milazzo Field near 2020 E. Maple St. in North Canton.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.