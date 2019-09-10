A 75-year-old man has been arrested in the unsolved murders of two Akron-area women in the 1970s.

Gustave Sapharas is facing several charges, including aggravated murder and murder, and will be arraigned Wednesday morning in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Tallmadge police arrested Sapharas on Friday for the stabbing deaths of Karen Louise Bentz, 18, in 1970, and Loretta Jean Davis, 21, in 1975. Detectives began re-investigating Bentz’s death in 2013, developed new evidence and tied both her and Davis’ cases to Sapharas, said Tallmadge Police Chief Ron Williams.

Williams said his department is pleased to have made an arrest in the cases that date back four decades.

“It’s incredibly important,” said Williams, who has been with the department since 1989. “We represent victims. People need to understand that we don’t stop.”

Sapharas previously was convicted of raping a Cuyahoga Falls woman in the ‘70s and was acquitted in the 1991 murder of a Columbus woman.

This is a developing story. Read more later today on Ohio.com and in Wednesday's Beacon Journal.

