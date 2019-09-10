CANTON — A $56 million Ohio Department of Transportation project along the U.S. Route 30 and Interstate 77 interchange begins this week.

The ramp from Route 30 west to I-77 north was scheduled to close Tuesday and remain closed until late October, according to ODOT. The detour will be Route 30 west to I-77 south to state Route 800 to I-77 north.

ODOT officials reviewed several projects planned for Canton, including the interchange, with City Council members before Monday’s regular meeting.

Gery Noirot, district deputy director, said what began as bridge work expanded to ramp replacement because of the infrastructure’s state and movement.

“You’re going to see a lot of things going on out there,” Noirot said

The project involves replacing two bridges — along the ramp and I-77 — over the West Branch of the Nimishillen Creek. It also includes rehabilitation of the I-77 overpass south of the interchange — over Market Avenue S, 15th Street SE, and Cleveland Avenue SW.

Additional work includes: minor maintenance to 15 bridges along U.S. Route 30, U.S. Route 62 and Interstate 77; replacement of the median; upgrades to lighting, signs and pavement markings. The Route 30 and I-77 interchange will be repaved, as will I-77 to about state Route 800.

Beaver Excavating Co. is the main contractor for the project, which should be complete by summer of 2023, according to ODOT. There will be occasional ramp closures and traffic shifts throughout.

City Council also authorized ODOT to resurface Cherry Avenue from Tuscarawas Street E to Market Avenue N and Tuscarawas Street E from Cherry Avenue to Riverside Drive. The city’s share is $280,992, which will come from a municipal road fund grant through the county.

That work will begin in 2020, according to city documents. ODOT also shared plans for additional paving work throughout the city, including more of I-77 and U.S. Route 62, through 2025.

ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said the state agency intends to work closely with municipalities to improve roadways with additional investments from the state, which amount to $1.4 million for Canton and $1.5 million for Stark County each year.

“That will be an increase that will continue for at least the next five years,” he said.

