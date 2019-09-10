About the murders:

Karen Louise Bentz: She left her parent’s Akron home on the night of April 28, 1970, to walk four blocks to her apartment. Her body was found the next morning just off Indian Hills Road in Tallmadge, nearly six miles from her Akron apartment.

Bentz had been stabbed seven or eight times in the chest and was found face down, fully clothed. She had been dead for several hours. She hadn’t been raped, police said.

Bentz had no purse or identification and was identified through initials on a Central High ring. She was a member of the class of 1969, though she didn’t graduate.

Bentz worked at Lawson’s and Red Barn across from Akron City Hospital. She went to her parent’s house to pick up her plain white work uniforms, a girdle and penny loafers.

Police found the girdle, stockings, loafers and one of the dresses less than a mile from her body. They found another white uniform at the Southeast Avenue exit of the expressway, about two miles away.

Loretta Jean Davis: She left her parent’s Brimfield Township home shortly after midnight Saturday, Sept. 27, 1975, leaving a note saying she was getting something to eat. The note didn’t specify where she was going.

The next day about noon, her body was found by a passerby along Congress Lake Road, about one and a half miles south of Waterloo Road in Suffield Township. She had been dead for eight to 12 hours, the coroner said.

Davis had been stabbed twice in the chest.

Davis’ car, a Plymouth Duster, was found in front of Tallmadge Auto Parts at 51 Southeast Ave. in Tallmadge.

Investigators focused on trying to locate a 1975 silver Chrysler Cordobas that Davis was last seen sitting in with a man in front of the auto parts store about 2:30 a.m.

Davis worked with her mother, who operated a small data processing business in her home.

