More than 30 bands will perform at 29 venues in Kent on Friday during the ‘Round Town Music Festival.



The event began more than 50 years ago as the Kent State Folk Festival, and over time has morphed into the ‘Round Town Music Festival, retaining and expanding the diversity of the original effort.



Festival goers can park once and visit dozens of venues within easy walking distance. The festival features a musical smorgasbord, including the fun honky-tonk of the Cory Grinder Band, the zydeco-infused "swamp pop" of Cats on Holiday, and the once again the legendary undefinable rock/blues/jazz of 15-60-75 (The Numbers Band), celebrating their 49th year.



Monica Robins & The Whiskey Kings will be once again featured at the festival’s largest outdoor venue the Hometown Bank Plaza starting at 7 p.m. The band, featuring the popular TV reporter Robins, has been rocking Cleveland since 1998 and their repertoire features the classic rock hits of the past four decades.



Dan Smith Community Park will host its third ‘Round Town event this year, with the Cleveland Americana band The Railshakers, featuring a classically trained violinist, three-part harmonies, well-crafted percussion and clever arrangements.



The line-up this year features veteran local favorites, musical curve balls and up-and-coming new artists from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Acts making their ‘Round Town debuts this year include powerful singer songwriter Indre’, harmony angels Martha’s Mistake, and rock, blues and country purveyors Hard 2 Handle.



This year, festival favorite Roger Hoover will reunite his band the Whiskeyhounds for one night only at the Venice Café. The band formed in 2002 and was known for its unpredictable and fun live shows.



"This is the final big music festival of the year that we present," said Mike Beder of the Crooked River Arts Council, which produces the event. "It’s also the biggest, with three outdoor spaces and artists all over town playing a wonderful variety of genres. It’s a goodbye to summer, and we go out with a bang."



The full schedule, along with artist bios and more, is available at the festival website, www.kentroundtown.org.