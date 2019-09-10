There are a few moments in history when time seems to stand still.

Years pass, but you always remember where you were and exactly what you were doing when the world instantly changed.

Sept. 11, 2001, is undoubtedly one of those moments.

We asked you to tell us where you were 18 years ago when you found out about the 9/11 terrorists attacks.

Here are some of your responses.

Lori M. Pyles, Randolph Township: I was coming out of my Women’s Literature class at KSU. My sister called to fill me in and as I searched for a TV, my friend who was ROTC saw me and grabbed my hand. With tears in his eyes he said “I’m going to war,” and he was deployed soon after.

Matthew Jenkins, Akron: I was in class in the fifth grade, and my teacher turned on the news as soon as she heard about it. Then as people began jumping from the building, the TV was turned off and we had an extra long recess for the remainder of the day.

Herman Valentine, Canton: On my way to the Pentagon to get a hair cut! Spent that entire day and the next week setting up and operating a tactical control tower to replace the one destroyed in the attack.

Kathy Madigan, Orrville: I was standing in front of my kindergarten class at Marshallville Elementary when an announcement was made for all teachers to report to the lower hall. Our principal filled us in on the details of the towers and as a staff, we prayed for our country, the people in the towers, and for strength to make it through our day. I will never forget returning to my classroom and looking at the innocent faces of my class and continuing through the morning as if everything was fine, but inside, I was numb.

Rick Rebadow, Green: I was working for a utility company in Upstate New York. My wife (Liz) called me and told me to get to a TV fast! Everyone at work ran into the conference room and tuned into the "Today" show.

Arlene Umberger, Marlboro: Marlboro Elementary School. It was a scary situation for everyone in that school that day, from parents calling and coming to the school to get their children. We all were worried about the safety of our students and staff. We went into a lockdown.



Kim Scott, Wadsworth: I was working in the Pentagon.

Anthony Mozer, Ravenna: I was in my sophomore year of high school. I was actually headed to my current events class when I found out.

Marissa Patterson, Kent, Washington: My mom met me at my locker at Bolich Middle School in Cuyahoga Falls and told me what had happened. The WTC were the first buildings I remembered from my trip to NYC aged five, so my first thought was "my first memory of New York is gone."

Ryan Kinnan, Cuyahoga Falls: I was coming home from Children's after injuring my knee during my freshman year in football. My dad and I were driving along Main Street when we first heard the news.

Andreas Schmid, Columbus (formerly Wooster): 10th grade chemistry class, Wooster High School. All TVs were turned on in classes and it was stunned silence, shock, confusion.

Judy Jones, Cuyahoga Falls: Falls Church, Va., about 4 miles from the Pentagon, in the parking lot at my work.

John Ruediger, Streetsboro: On Sept. 9, 2001, I was hit head-on by a semi truck that had lost control and crossed the median at 65 miles an hour on the highway. I was in a coma for the next week and completely missed the Sept. 11 tragedy. I was in the hospital for a couple weeks and my family sheltered me from the TV when I woke up. I was still sleeping 20 to 22 hours per day for a while and really didn’t understand what was going on for months later. Soon all of video was taken off of the TV channels and nobody had to tell anyone what had happened, because the entire world knew. I legitimately did not even know the towers had fallen until watching a documentary six months later.

Dan Wysznski, Mantua Township: I was working for the Stamms contracting company on a masonry project for an addition to the Hudson community center on Oviat Street in downtown Hudson.

Eric Harkins, Perry Township: Serving in the U.S. Navy in Jacksonville, Fla. We couldn't leave the base or call our loved ones outside of the base for hours which was a very scary feeling having a wife at work and an infant at daycare right outside the base and no clue what could be happening. I transferred to Washington, D.C., a month later and to see the Pentagon where AA Flight 77 crashed was a very surreal moment.

Debi Heppe, Randolph: I was the attendance secretary at Waterloo High School and was at work when we got word of the plane hitting one of the towers. We turned on a TV, watched in horror and then had many decisions to make concerning students and staff. One thing that came to mind was that my son, who was a senior, was, "Oh no! It will be war and he will have to go!"

Andrew Marcum, Wooster: I was sitting in algebra class my freshman year of high school. Students were walking into class explaining what they had just seen on TV a few minutes prior, but we didn't realize the gravity of the situation until the principal made an announcement over the PA system.

Doreen Madonio, Atwater: Doctor appointment/migraine called in sick from work. Occupation: American Airlines flight attendant. Never felt so lost as I did that day!

Tim Cash, Massillon: I was on the way driving to Las Vegas from Los Angeles and heard it on the radio. Stopped at a friend's house and saw the last tower collapse.

Dorene Shade Clark, Wooster: Teaching kindergarten in Garrett, Indiana, worrying about my brother getting out of downtown Chicago because they were worried at first that one of the planes was heading to Cleveland or Chicago until it turned around and heroically crashed by passengers in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. That day, I decided it was time to move home to Wayne County, Ohio, and I'm so glad I did! #neverforget911

Robert Clark, Wooster: Sitting on the tarmac at Cincinnati airport waiting to fly to Seattle.

Allan Zadiraka, Coventry Township: In a hotel in Houston getting ready to go to a conference center when it came up on the TV.

Lovina Wright, Rootstown: I just got home from work and turned on the TV just as the first plane hit the tower and then not long after the second plane hit. I was in tears the whole time. I called my mom.

Joan Beach, Barberton: I was working at the Summit County Chapter of the American Red Cross. We had the TV on and saw the towers hit.

Jade Wilson, Wooster: I was sick, so I was home from school that day. I remember laying in my mom's bed, watching it on the news. Shocked and confused!

David Jensen, Stow: I was working as an IT contractor at Matco Tools when a colleague told me what was happening. Even after he showed me pictures on the web, I still wasn't sure I believed what I had seen.

Adam Koehler, Perry Township: John Carroll University, freshman year, about two weeks into classes living on campus. Frightening experience and never felt further from those I loved in that moment watching the burning towers on our dorm room TV.

Don Robison, North Canton: I was at work and a co-worker told us that a small plane had struck the World Trade Center. We thought it was an accident until we heard a second plane hit the tower as well.

Wilbur Jewell, Canton: I was in Sarasota, Florida. The same city that the president was visiting at the time. I'll never forget it.

Erin Fuller, Stow: I was at work on the phone with a car dealership about picking my new car up later that day. When out of nowhere he said: "Oh my gosh a plane just hit the tower...Ms. Fuller if you are by a TV turn it on. I can't believe that just happened."