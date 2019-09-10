BARBERTON

Man, 46, sentenced to prison

for sexually assaulting woman

A 46-year-old Barberton man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for sexually assaulting a woman he met at a bus stop.

A Summit County jury found Cecil Carnegie guilty on Sept. 5 of sexual battery, a third-degree felony. Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Malek Oldfield sentenced Carnegie Tuesday to five years in prison.

Prosecutors say Carnegie met the woman, who appeared to be severely intoxicated, in May of 2018 at a bus stop. He later took the woman to a park where they laid down on a blanket. Carnegie sexually assaulted the woman as she went in and out of consciousness, prosecutors say.

Oldfield designated Carnegie a Tier 3 sex offender, which means once he is released from prison he will be required to register with the sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life.

AKRON

Man tells police he was injured

in shooting in his driveway

An Akron man reported he was grazed by a bullet Monday night as he pulled into his driveway.

Police believe an argument between the injured man and another man a short time earlier led to the incident.

Police responded about 10 p.m. to a Hazel Street address in the city’s Middlebury neighborhood after receiving a call about shots fired.

The caller’s husband told police he’d been in an argument with the suspect and had left the scene in his car. When he returned home, his vehicle was fired at and struck by multiple bullets.

The man was grazed in the back by one of the rounds, but his injuries did not require hospitalization.

Warrants have been issued for a suspect who was not named in the police report.

In a second shots-fired incident, a Virginia Avenue apartment building in the city’s East Akron neighborhood was shot up by an unidentified shooter.

Police officers responded to a call about 9:15 p.m. on Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Council rejects

Leap Frog libraries

City Council rejected a resolution Monday that would have urged the Summit County Land Bank and mayor to license empty city lots to Leap Frog, a nonprofit summer reading program co-founded by former Akron Councilman Ernie Tarle and current Akron Councilman Zack Milkovich.

Milkovich abstained from voting on the matter, which was co-authored by Councilmen Bruce Kilby and Russ Neal, and supported by Councilwoman Linda Omobien.

The other nine members of council voted against the resolution, which would have asked the mayor to let Leap Frog sign licensing agreements to build free outdoor lending libraries for children on vacant city property.

HUDSON Library to screen 1995 film about death-row inmate The 1995 movie 'Dead Man Walking' will be shown at the Hudson Library, 96 Library St., at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a week before Sister Helen Prejean gives a talk at the library.

The movie is based on a book by Prejean, and tells the story of her spiritual journey with a death-row inmate. It stars Susan Sarandon and Sean Penn. The film is two hours and is rated R.

Prejean, who has become an outspoken opponent of capital punishment, will speak at the library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. She will discuss her thoughts on the death penalty and her latest book, called 'River of Fire.'

Register for the free events at hudsonlibrary.org. For more information, call 330-653-6658, ext. 1010.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Auditor: Retiring court

employees overpaid

Summit County Probate Court paid back more than $1,500 after the state auditor found two retiring court employees were overpaid for unused sick leave.

According to a report released Aug. 29 by Ohio Auditor Keith Faber, two court employees who retired in 2018 received 100% payment for their accrued but unused sick leave instead of one-half of the value. Caroline Crook received $465.22 and Mary Freedman received $2,901.47.

Findings for recovery were issued against Crook and Freedman for $232 and $1,294, respectively. Freedman’s overpayment was lowered because of a $104.19 underpayment in vacation leave.

Court administrator Lisa Zeno Carano, who according to the report calculated and approved the improper payments, repaid the full combined amount of $1,526 as of June 5, according to the report.

“I took full responsibility for the error and personally repaid the overpayment immediately after being notified,” Carano said in an email. "The policy manual has now been updated to reflect what we feel is appropriate for retiring employees."