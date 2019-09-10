STOW — City police rescued an injured hawk.

Officers Justin Smith and Jim Barker caught the bird, which had an injured wing, and transported the bird to the Operation Orphan Wildlife Rehabilitation in Akron, police said Monday in a Facebook post. Police also posted a photo of the bird, which was found on Beech Street near the Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library.

As of Tuesday morning, the post had garnered more than 110 comments.

"Thanks so much for helping this baby," Debbie Fulton wrote. "We have such a great community. We are so thankful to the Stow police officers for always looking out for the animals too."

"Thank you for all that you do," Debb Piskac Guziak added. "You certainly made a difference in the hawk’s life."