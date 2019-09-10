Wadsworth City Councilman Lee Potts, indicted on felony charges of aggravated burglary, continues to represent the city's Ward 3 and has been released from jail after posting bond.

The charges stem from a February incident at a house in the 200 block of Wadsworth's Chestnut Street, police have said. Alyssa Bierdon also was arrested on charges related to the same incident.

Potts and Bierdon were charged Friday and taken to the Medina County Jail. They each had a bond set at $50,000.

Potts, an attorney and former assistant county prosecutor, was appointed as the Ward 3 councilman in August 2017. He is running for re-election against Republican Jeanne L. Hines.

Wadsworth City Law Director Norman Brague said Tuesday that Lee "is innocent until proven guilty" and continues to be the Ward 3 councilman.

On Monday, the city released a statement that said, "While the indictment is the beginning of a process, we acknowledge the seriousness of the felonies alleged and the rights of the victims as well as accused and know that any further public comment on the matter is not appropriate until such time as the matter is resolved in a court and pursuant to law."

"During the course of these proceedings, the city will ensure that the residents and businesses within Councilman Potts' ward and their collective interests remain represented in all pertinent municipal matters," the statement said.

The full statement is available on the city's Facebook page.

The Medina Gazette has reported that police have said Potts and Bierdon had permission to pick something up from the Chestnut Street home, but allegedly entered the home without permission. Wadsworth Police Chief Randall Reinke told the Gazette earlier this year that a tenant at the home filed the complaint.

The indictment does not offer any details about the incident. On Monday, the Wadsworth Police Department said it would not comment on the case.

Potts was charged with criminal trespass and Bierdon with criminal trespass on March 9. After further review, these charges were dismissed and the case was referred to Medina County Prosecutor Forrest Thompson. Thompson recused himself and requested a special prosecutor from the Ohio Attorney General's Office be appointed. The special prosecutor presented the case to a county grand jury last week. The grand jury indicted Potts on felony charges of first-degree aggravated burglary and second-degree burglary.

Bierdon was indicted on charges of aggravated burglary, burglary and fourth-degree misdemeanor menacing.

Reach Katie Byard at 330-996-3781 or kbyard@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her @KatieByardABJ on Twitter or on Facebook.