Two motorcyclists who were killed driving on a closed section of Interstate 76 in Akron last month were legally drunk at the time of the crash, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.

Billy Hupp III, 41, of Akron, and passenger Felicia Hammond, 32, of Akron, died Aug. 12 after their Harley-Davidson Road Glide struck an excavator parked on the highway. Neither was wearing a helmet, authorities have said.

Hupp's blood-alcohol level was 0.12%, while Hammond's was 0.157%.

The legal limit is 0.08% in Ohio. No drugs were detected in their blood, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

Their bodies were found when construction crews working on the Kenmore leg of the interstate returned to work early Monday morning. Akron police believe the crash occurred sometime after midnight.

The I-76 westbound lanes were closed to all traffic in late July for pavement and bridge work. The two entrance ramps to that stretch of highway were blocked by orange barrels and barricades that said "road closed."

Authorities have said it's unclear why Hupp and Hammond were driving on the closed highway.

That portion of I-76 is now open. The I-76 eastbound lanes are now closed.