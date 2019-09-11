A New Franklin World War II veteran was honored for his service at this week’s Summit County Council meeting.

Daniel Buzek, wearing his white sailor's uniform, was presented with a commendation by the 11-member council Monday night.

Buzek, 95, traveled to Conneaut last month to receive the French Legion d'honneur medal.

Buzek was a motor machinist mate 3rd class in the Navy stationed on the LST 994, which was designed to move tanks, vehicles, cargo and troops in an amphibious invasion.

The Beacon Journal/Ohio.com wrote about Buzek in a profile last month.

Buzek already had the Legion d'honneur is in his possession last month, but he couldn’t wear it until it was presented to him at a ceremony in Conneaut, where a massive re-enactment of the D-Day invasion was staged that weekend.

There, he and five other men who served in World War II received the medal from the Consul General of France in Chicago, Guillaume Lacroix.

Aug. 17 was also Daniel Buzek Day in New Franklin.

“Without people like you, we wouldn't be standing in a room like this to have a free democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of religion and all the wonderful rights that we share as a nation,” Summit County Council President Jeff Wilhite told Buzek. “You are the reason we're here today."

Buzek’s daughter, Danese Fisher, thanked County Council for the recognition.

"He, like so many of the fellows that came home, had no stories to tell. It was only a few years ago that I actually knew that he was on an LST,” she said. “Otherwise, they basically came home and went on about their lives, and so this is really pretty special.”