Akron police found a kilogram of cocaine, nine pounds of marijuana and about $25,000 in cash Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 800 block of Kromer Avenue in the city's East Akron neighborhood.

Authorities said they were meeting a woman who was picking up property at the home and noticed the drugs "in plain view" when they were inside. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence, police said.

Otis McDay, 44, of Akron has been charged with two counts of trafficking in drugs, three counts of felony drug abuse and possession of criminal tools, according to Akron Municipal Court records. He was arraigned Wednesday and bond was set $10,000.