The arraignment for a Jackson Township man accused in two unsolved murders from the ‘70s that was scheduled for Wednesday morning was postponed.

Gustave Sapharas will be arraigned at 8 a.m. Friday in Summit County Common Pleas Court. This will allow time for an attorney to be appointed to represent him.

Sapharas, 75, was arrested Friday for the stabbing deaths of Karen Louise Bentz, 18, of Akron, in 1970, and Loretta Jean Davis, 21, of Brimfield Township, in 1975. Both women were stabbed in the chest and dumped along the road, with Bentz’s body found in Tallmadge and Davis’ body discovered in Suffield Township.

Sapharas is charged with aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, maiming or disfiguring another and attempted rape. He is being held in the Summit County Jail.

Tallmadge Chief Ron Williams said detectives reopened the investigation into Bentz’s stabbing death in 2013 and developed new evidence that tied this case to Davis’ murder and pointed to Sapharas for both slayings.

Sapharas previously was sentenced to prison for the 1976 rape of a 28-year-old Cuyahoga Falls woman. He was acquitted last year of the 1991 murder of a Columbus woman. He was tied to that murder case through DNA.

