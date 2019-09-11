BARBERTON — The Mum Festival will be a circus this year ... or at least a circus will be at the event.

The Detroit Circus — including roving performers doing stilt walking, magic, juggling, illusion and aerial stunts — will visit the festival for the first time.

The 29th annual Mum Festival, which is free to attend, returns Sept. 28-29 to Lake Anna. It showcases 17,000 chrysanthemums that will create over a million blooms in a rainbow of colors.

The event is filled with family entertainment, children’s activities, arts and crafts, gardening tips and food vendors. There also will be sand sculpture, chalk art, music, vegetable carving, and canoe races on Lake Anna. A children’s activity area will include children’s crafts, a scavenger hunt, a sand play area, face painting and balloon art.

The chrysanthemums, including two varieties of asters, are donated by Aris Horticulture Inc., which is headquartered in Barberton. The mums will be featured in colorful collage displays, and in addition to the mum gardens, there will be garden mum hanging baskets, a floral arch of garden mums and a floral clock.

Potted mums will be available for sale throughout the festival. Igloo mums will also be available for purchase.

The mum gardens are located at the northeast corner of Lake Anna Park.

Other activities include:

• Performances by the Chippewa Lake Water Ski Show Team at 11:30 a.m., 1:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Sept. 28, and at 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29.

• A silent auction, sponsored by the Barberton Kiwanis Club, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Masonic Temple, 107 5th St.

• A book sale, hosted by the Friends of the Barberton Public Library, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at the library, 602 W. Park Ave.

• A Swiss steak dinner from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 211 3rd St. NW.

The festival is a cooperative effort involving the City of Barberton Beautification Program, Aris Horticulture Inc., and the Barberton Community Foundation.

Off-site parking will be available at Barberton Middle School, 477 4th St. NW. Free shuttles will leave every 15 minutes from the school between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

For more details, go to: https://www.cityofbarberton.com/246/Mum-Festival.