Opportunity and Inclusion Summit facts:

• Akron gets 87% less National Science Foundation/National Institutes of Health funding per capita than peer cities

• Akron ranks in bottom 25% of large metros for decline in jobs at young firms

• Akron ranks in bottom 25% of peer cities in output per worker

• Akron’s jobs are 55% less likely to be in dense urban areas than peer cities

• There is only one graduate for every six entry-level IT job openings in Akron

• Companies with below-average diversity on management had a 43% smaller share of revenue derived from innovations in recent years

• Akron can’t make up for lack of economic inclusion by attracting workers

• Akron has 13,000 skilled people with at least some college training who are unemployed but want a job

• Akron-specific barriers mean black people with two-year degrees do far worse in getting good jobs than in peer metro areas

Source: Elevate Greater Akron