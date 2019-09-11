Opportunity and Inclusion Summit facts:
• Akron gets 87% less National Science Foundation/National Institutes of Health funding per capita than peer cities
• Akron ranks in bottom 25% of large metros for decline in jobs at young firms
• Akron ranks in bottom 25% of peer cities in output per worker
• Akron’s jobs are 55% less likely to be in dense urban areas than peer cities
• There is only one graduate for every six entry-level IT job openings in Akron
• Companies with below-average diversity on management had a 43% smaller share of revenue derived from innovations in recent years
• Akron can’t make up for lack of economic inclusion by attracting workers
• Akron has 13,000 skilled people with at least some college training who are unemployed but want a job
• Akron-specific barriers mean black people with two-year degrees do far worse in getting good jobs than in peer metro areas
Source: Elevate Greater Akron